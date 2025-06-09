The student news site of El Camino College

Campus Viewpoints: Walking across the stage

Byline photo of Savannah Anderson
By Savannah AndersonJune 9, 2025
Business administration major, Jason Lange, 25, would like to walk at graduation because of the significance of his accomplishments. “School is really tough,” Lange said. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

As the semester comes to a close, many El Camino students are either preparing for the end of their academic journey or the next steps ahead. Graduation is something students work for for years, and now it’s finally here.

 

Different students have different motivations for crossing that stage, so what are some of the motivations throughout campus? The Union interviewed different graduates in hopes of exploring who would be walking in the ceremony and why.

 

General studies major, Joselyn Gallagher, 22, has a lot of excitement about the graduation ceremony.

 

General Studies, Joselyn Gallagher, 22, is excited about walking at graduation as a first generation student. (Kenn Ngo | The Union)
General Studies, Joselyn Gallagher, 22, is excited about walking at graduation as a first generation student. (Kenn Ngo | The Union)

 

“I really wanted to go to the ceremony because I’m a first-generation college student,” Gallagher said.

 

Nursing major, Clayton Eiland, 19, does not plan on walking. Even in high school, Eiland felt it wasn’t necessary to walk.

Nursing major Clayton Eiland, 19, is graduating but not planning on walking at commencement (Abigail Morey | The Union)
Nursing major Clayton Eiland, 19, is graduating but not planning on walking at commencement (Abigail Morey | The Union)

“It didn’t really matter to me,” Eiland said.

 

Business major, Andrea Martinez, 19, feels very accomplished about making it to the halfway point in her college education. It’s something she knows will make her family proud.

 

Business major, Andrea Martinez, 19, is eager to make her family proud. "I feel very accomplished because it&squot;s a halfway point to receiving my college education," Martinez said. (Sofia Cetz | The Union)
Business major, Andrea Martinez, 19, is eager to make her family proud. “I feel very accomplished because it’s a halfway point to receiving my college education,” Martinez said. (Sofia Cetz | The Union)

 

“I’m excited to walk in the ceremony because I want to make my mother proud since I am [a] first-generation graduate.”

