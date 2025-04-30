The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Campus viewpoints: The Black Student Success Center on Black hair

Byline photo of Savannah Anderson
By Savannah AndersonApril 30, 2025
Anthony Fulcher, 23, mechanical engineering, cyber security and accounting major, shows off his braids. Fulcher said black hair can do things that other hair can’t do because it’s so versatile. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)

Black hair is more than just roots and tips. It’s expression, identity, versatility and style.

Coming in all different shapes and styles, from tightly wrapped bantu knots and waist-length locs, to intricately designed cornrows and fiercely freeing fros, Black hair is magic.

Though full of beauty and possibility, Black hair isn’t accepted in every space or by every person.

The Union asked students at the Black Student Success Center about their experience with their own hair and how their hair may be viewed by others.

Anthony Fulcher, 23, who majors in mechanical engineering, cyber security and accounting, sees Black hair as a means of self-expression.

However, Black hair isn’t always accepted by the rest of society.

Anthony Fulcher, 23, mechanical engineering, cyber security and accounting major, sees his braids as a conversational piece. When others ask about his inspiration, he tells them it's all about how he feels. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)
Anthony Fulcher, 23, mechanical engineering, cyber security and accounting major, sees his braids as a conversational piece. When others ask about his inspiration, he tells them it’s all about how he feels. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)

“On the negative side, they [society] might see it as unprofessional,” Fulcher said. “The beauty standards put into place weren’t designed for us, but for them.”

Sociology major Ailiyah Stevens, 19, understands the pressure behind having Black hair and having to remain presentable.

Sociology major, Ailiyah Stevens, 18, says that the black community needs to unlearn the idea that black hair has to be perfect all the time. Unlearning these ideas will help society to better love black hair. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)
Sociology major, Ailiyah Stevens, 18, said that the Black community needs to unlearn the idea that Black hair has to be perfect all the time. Unlearning these ideas will help society to better love Black hair. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)

“I definitely get that stigma, but I think Black hair is beautiful,” Stevens said. “I think we’re so versatile and God crafted us.”

Stevens also said that the media plays a big role in the acceptance of Black hair. Showing individuals with different styles would be a step forward, she said.

General science major Carmen Symone Nicholas, 23, feels that the Black community can do work to become more accepting of natural hair.

Nicholas underwent her “big chop” hair transformation after feeling pressured to present her hair in ways that were accepted by others.

General science major, Carmen Symone Nicholas, 23, believes that the black community puts a lot of pressure on itself to present black hair as socially acceptable to the rest of the world. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)
General science major Carmen Symone Nicholas, 23, believes that the Black community puts a lot of pressure on itself to present Black hair as socially acceptable to the rest of the world. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)

“We [the Black community] keep ourselves in the boxes that were made by other people and I believe we need to break free from that in totality,” Nicholas said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinion
(Kim McGill | Special to The Union)
Students should be more engaged on campus
Moon Khalfani | Special to The Union
Cutting my locs: My great cultural shift of 2025
Catherine “Koi” Yugay | Special to The Union
Guest column: Course registration should be simpler
Ada Axenti | Special to The Union
Campus community should be free to express itself at El Camino
Yufu Suen | Special to The Union
The soundtrack of my life: How music shapes my mood and mindset
Radiology major Liam Cox, 20, is more neutral about AI and hasn’t had much of a need for it. In class, Cox said his professors have noticed AI’s growth and have expressed that it may be useful. (Melissa Palmer | The Union)
Campus viewpoints: AI in the classroom