Campus viewpoints: The Black Student Success Center on Black hair

Black hair is more than just roots and tips. It’s expression, identity, versatility and style.

Coming in all different shapes and styles, from tightly wrapped bantu knots and waist-length locs, to intricately designed cornrows and fiercely freeing fros, Black hair is magic.

Though full of beauty and possibility, Black hair isn’t accepted in every space or by every person.

The Union asked students at the Black Student Success Center about their experience with their own hair and how their hair may be viewed by others.

Anthony Fulcher, 23, who majors in mechanical engineering, cyber security and accounting, sees Black hair as a means of self-expression.

However, Black hair isn’t always accepted by the rest of society.

“On the negative side, they [society] might see it as unprofessional,” Fulcher said. “The beauty standards put into place weren’t designed for us, but for them.”

Sociology major Ailiyah Stevens, 19, understands the pressure behind having Black hair and having to remain presentable.

“I definitely get that stigma, but I think Black hair is beautiful,” Stevens said. “I think we’re so versatile and God crafted us.”

Stevens also said that the media plays a big role in the acceptance of Black hair. Showing individuals with different styles would be a step forward, she said.

General science major Carmen Symone Nicholas, 23, feels that the Black community can do work to become more accepting of natural hair.

Nicholas underwent her “big chop” hair transformation after feeling pressured to present her hair in ways that were accepted by others.

“We [the Black community] keep ourselves in the boxes that were made by other people and I believe we need to break free from that in totality,” Nicholas said.