Finding my confidence through dance

When I attended El Camino College’s “LO TECH/NO TECH” dance recital, I enjoyed watching the ballet dancers and their fantastic routines but I was surprised at the absence of music.

Growing up, my granny took me to family parties, where I loved to hear music and watch everyone dancing. As I got older, I grew more comfortable to dance as well.

I cherish how Peruvians find time to celebrate every opportunity with music, food, and dancing, often until the next day. I noticed that music and dancing were essential for a party and how everyone was entertained by my dancing.

One day, when I was dancing to Cumbia music, a boy around 6 years old told me he didn’t like how I danced, even though he was not dancing at all. I went to the dance floor and kept dancing anyway.

Later, when I got older, my dad drove me to a dance party and he would wait and watch me and others dance until it was over. He had to wait until my favorite song, “Dancing Queen” by ABBA was over before he could take me home.

When I was about 15 years old, my parents separated, but I was still invited to parties. My mom took me to flamenco classes because I started gaining weight, depressed from their separation.

My friends would find me hiding in the bathroom while everyone was dancing, because I was too embarrassed of myself to go out and dance.

Finally, my dad took me to see a doctor who prescribed me diet pills, and I lost weight.

This helped me return to dancing. I even made the news in Chiclayo, a town near Ecuador. There was a picture in the newspaper where my friend Luchy, myself, and our other friends were out wearing bathing suits.

It was not until I came to California when I started taking dancing as a hobby. At California State University Dominguez Hills, I took aerobics, ballet, and modern dance. I had no intention of getting a degree in dance – I just liked learning new steps.

Later on, I was hired full-time as an aerobics instructor where I incorporated samba and Zumba.

Dancing helped me regain my confidence.