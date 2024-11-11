Students share their thoughts on the results of the presidential election

Students at El Camino College are reacting to the presidential election results that led to former President Donald Trump being re-elected into office for the second time.

The president-elect will become the second president in American history to serve a second non-consecutive term. The last U.S. president to achieve this feat was Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president.

The Union gained insight from the students, who were a few of many people across the nation who voiced their reactions on the results. Students were asked how they think it will impact the next four years and beyond.

Bayne Jackson, 19, a computer science major, expressed disappointment with the election results, as he said Trump’s LGBTQ+ protection policies will affect his partner.

“I think it is kind of a bummer that Trump won and for me, my girlfriend, who is the most important person in the world to me, is transgender,” Jackson said. “I think a lot of his policies will really negatively affect her.”

In addition, President-elect Trump has vowed to deport undocumented immigrants, as part of his deportation plan.

Radiology major Jamie Jules, 19, said the president-elect’s plan will affect her family.

“I was more into Kamala Harris, mainly because my family are immigrants – with Trump elected, he’s going to deport immigrants,” Jules said. “I don’t want to get deported, this [California] is the only place I’ve known.”

Citlali Lina ,18, who is also majoring in radiology, echoed the same sentiment.

“I’m concerned for my future, because Trump wants to do a huge mass deportation and it’s scary because it can affect me, my parents and my siblings,” Lina said.

Other students feel conflicted as to what will come of the election results, feeling as there would be a lack of economic benefit, regardless of who was elected.

Biology major Ranya Ghazal, 17, said she was not pleased with the presidential candidates.

“Honestly, looking at it I don’t think I really liked any of the two candidates,” Ghazal said.“I feel like a lot of people with certain issues with policies were not addressed by both candidates.”

Students who were in favor of current Vice President Kamala Harris were disappointed she lost the presidential race.

Angela Marquez, 23, nursing major, was one of those students.

“I wanted Kamala to win, so it was pretty devastating to see that she didn’t,” Marquez said. “I thought she was more qualified than Trump.”

Camila Jimenez, Nick Miller, Elliott Bullock II and Renzo Arnazzi contributed to this story.