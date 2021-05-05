California’s June 15 reopening is too soon

The idea of California reopening on June 15 doesn’t seem like a good idea with the amount of people that are still at risk of contracting the virus, despite vaccinations.

With COVID-19 halting the world back in March 2020, California aims to reopen on June 15 by lifting most COVID-19 restrictions.

According to California All, life has been inconsistent and tragic for many Americans due to people losing their jobs, students going from in-person school to online classes and 60,862 lives lost in California because of the virus (as of May 5).

New discoveries have been made since the pandemic first started, such as the symptoms and strains of COVID-19, as well as a vaccine that has helped slow the spread.

According to USA Facts, about 11.5 million people are now fully vaccinated (as of May 4), with more people getting fully vaccinated everyday in California. Although there are many who have been vaccinated, 11.5 million people is only 29% of California’s entire population.

While vaccines are being distributed statewide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there are people who can’t get the vaccine due to allergic reactions to the vaccine’s ingredients.

Vaccines help slow the spread, but the CDC states the vaccine is only 94% effective in preventing COVID-19 in adults 65 years or older. That still left a 6% chance of possible infection.

A different report by the CDC says there’s ongoing research concerning a small percentage of people that can still contract COVID-19 after vaccination due to new variants being discovered. These cases are called “vaccine breakthrough cases.”

Staying home besides going out for essentials, wearing masks, washing hands and following sanitary protocols will help limit breakthrough cases.

According to The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the reopening of businesses, stadiums and theme parks have occurred with modifications based on state county tiers. For example, baseball stadiums have opened up 20% in the red tier, 33% in the orange tier and 67% in the yellow tier.

For places like Dodgers Stadium, according to Dodger Blue, the stadium will now be able to host 18,000 fans. Compared to 56,000 people attending before the pandemic, anyone in that 18,000 person population could potentially have the virus.

Something that may solve this for venues or facilities would be to require people to prove they have tested negative for COVID-19.

According to Public Policy Institute of California, with California having a population of almost 40 million people, this measure and more may be necessary to reopen soon.

With more people in California being vaccinated, it can be assumed that travel in California will slowly start to increase, with people being tired of isolation and wanting life to go back to “normal.” But for those who aren’t vaccinated, it could be at the cost of others’ lives.

According to the CDPH, traveling is advised for those that are fully vaccinated. Those who aren’t vaccinated could spread the disease elsewhere.

Having people limit gatherings and travel unless necessary, as well as staying home as much as possible would be ideal to have cases decrease and be able to reopen California soon, but still safely.

If California keeps their population of gatherings and events with a minimum capacity, follows precautionary measures and having the present COVID-19 restrictions, California should warrant the state to reopen at the end of 2021.

Editors Note May 6: Headline was adjusted for clarity.