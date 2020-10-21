7 socially-distanced Halloween activities from ECC Warrior Food Pantry and more

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still finding ways to celebrating the Halloween festivities. Decorating house front and jack-o’-lanterns is still a popular activity during this time of year. Image taken Tuesday, Oct 20. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)

As the holidays are approaching this year, El Camino College and other surrounding communities are finding fun and safe ways to celebrate the upcoming Halloween season, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The following list features a mix of socially-distanced Halloween events, treat bags, movies and more just in time for the spookiest night of the year.

1. ECC Warrior Food Pantry

The Warrior Food Pantry has been a staple service at El Camino College for years, but ECC will be providing a special Halloween-themed ‘trick-or-treat’ goody bag to students currently enrolled within the fall semester. The Halloween Warrior Food Pantry will be available as a drive-thru service in parking lot B on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2. Phillips 66 Refinery’s Smilin’ Jack

Every year, the Wilmington location’s Phillips 66 converts one of its refineries into an 80-foot long smiling jack-o’-lantern; however, for this year’s 68th annual event, Phillips 66 decided to have ‘Smilin’ Jack’ don a face mask and hand out goody bags in a drive-thru experience around the facility on Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

3. Halloween Movies at The Roadium

Torrance’s Roadium Drive-In provides a safe alternative for socially-distanced movie nights within the current pandemic. For the Halloween season, there will be two special event showings for the classic films “Nightmare on Elm Street” on Thursday, Oct. 29 and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Saturday, Oct. 31. Tickets will be sold at $30 per car for both events.

4. Trash-or-Treat Beach Cleanup

Miramar Park is hosting a “moonlit” beach trash cleanup event on Oct. 31. Guests will be rewarded treats for the trash that they pick up and return. While the free event has no requirements, guests are encouraged to maintain social distancing, bring their own bags and to wear costumes.

5. The Haunted Shack

The Haunted Shack is a house located in Torrance that is well known for providing great scares and even greater props and decorations. This years showcasing won’t feature a maze walk-through as it had for previous years, but it will still feature unique, spooky Halloween-themed decorations on display for visitors to see. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate and maintain social distancing protocols at all times. The Haunted Shack is open for viewing every day from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., but the owners promise that there will be an “extra special experience” on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

6. Halloween Trunk-or-Treat

The Redondo Beach Public Library is offering a curbside “trunk-or-treat” experience where visitors can pull up to the book drop location and pop their trunks open for a special goody bag. The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

7. Virtual Halloween Events

This year’s Halloween will feature several virtual events accessible from home. Some events local to LA and its surrounding areas have opted to move online this year, such as Downey’s Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival on Sunday, Nov. 1; featuring movies, music, and art from Latin culture. Virtual Events also bring opportunities for people to be more creative this Halloween season and go on tour to places from around the world both live and on-demand.

Editors Note: The headline was fixed for clarity on Oct. 22.