Campus Viewpoints: Favorite place to study on campus

By Reyna TorresNovember 8, 2017

“The Union” went around campus and interviewed students and asked them to share their favorite place to study on El Camino’s campus.

Crystal Fuentes

Photo credit: Reyna Torres

Crystal Fuentes, 21, nursing major: “The math building (is my favorite place to study) because it’s quiet and I can concentrate. I work on my math homework and my reading homework.”

Jenna Wilson

Photo credit: Reyna Torres

Jenna Wilson, 19, nursing major: “Probably the North Wing in the library. It’s super quiet, (there are) a lot of tables, and (there are) barriers (around the tables) so I’m not in everyone’s business and I feel like I can get my work done more effectively.”

Alvaro Valenzuela

Photo credit: Reyna Torres

Alvaro Valenzuela, 22, Japanese major: “I like coming (to the music library) because they have access to pianos. In the meantime I just study my Japanese flashcards, because it usually takes like half an hour to wait for piano rooms.”

Aryam Sanyai

Photo credit: Reyna Torres

Aryam Sanyai, 18, computer science major: “MESA (computer lab) for sure, because it really helps me out with all the tutoring I need for my STEM classes. I can go and work with other students who are doing the same things and also I’m able to use resources.”

Nicholas Hughes

Photo credit: Reyna Torres

Nicholas Hughes, 18, undecided major: “I-Tech building reminds me of home. I like to study here and study with friends, and I like to draw my symbols.”

