The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Columns, Opinion

Willing to wait for love

By Dmitri HansenNovember 2, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Finding love, or at least someone to click with seems so easy when scrolling on Twitter. A girl tweets, “Hit me up if you tryna fall in love,” a guy will hit her up and the next thing you know, they’ve been together for months.

Love isn’t easy to find these days, especially when you’re a part-time student and have a part-time job with crazy hours.

Finding someone to really connect with is definitely a challenge, but I have a strong feeling that it’ll be worth it.

I believe what makes finding someone difficult is wanting something real in a hookup generation.

I’m sure all of “that stuff” is great, but ever since I was in middle school I knew I wanted all of that with someone I was dating.

I felt like it would mean more to have those experiences with someone I was connecting with, rather than someone I just met.

I’ve talked to my fair share of girls since I really started looking to date in middle school, and I’ve been ghosted and ignored more times than I bother to remember.

Being ghosted is a terrible feeling. To believe you made a good friend and to have them just stop talking to you completely. It stings.

Despite all the heartbreak I’ve gone through, I’m still going to keep on looking and hoping.

I know that the feelings I’ll have with my future girlfriend will be greater than all of my heartbreaks combined.

It’s near impossible to forget my first heartbreak when I was in the eighth grade though, she was my first love.

I met her through what could be the most unconventional way anyone can meet anyone: cobrastarship.com.

I was a big fan of the band and a cute girl was messaging me about the band, so we became friends.

We talked for nearly a month and had everything except a favorite color in common. Her’s was yellow, mine was dark blue.

I was more into her than I had ever been into anyone.

One day I came home from school and I saw that I had an email from her, tell me that she told her parents about me.

Upon reading that statement, I was already more nervous than I’ve ever been.

Later in the email it read, “My parents have forbade me to talk to you, so I’m sorry. Goobye.”

I knew what heartbreak was, I then understood every sad love song ever written.

So for the rest of that day, I listened to, “I Don’t Believe in Love” by Queensryche.

I’ll always remember her and how much it hurt to see her leave like that, but I still have hope that I’ll find someone, regardless of the pain.

Lately I’ve been on Tinder and OKCupid, and it hasn’t worked out well for me. Either no one’s interested or I’m swiping on the wrong girls, who knows.

One thing I do know, is that all of this is worth the wait. I’m excited for when I meet that woman I’m meant to be with.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , ,

Other stories filed under Columns

The journey to finding my voice

In the spring of 2004 I was chosen by my school to recite a poem for my fifth grade graduation ceremony at Watts Learning Center. My initial attempt a...

From one bay to another: my journey moving to San Francisco and back

It is 10 p.m. and Parks and Recreation reruns are playing in the background and flashes of Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt overlooking the Golden Gate Brid...

A sit down with my son regarding taking a knee

Taking a knee used to be a gesture that showed respect for a fallen teammate or an opponent, but nowadays it represents the most controversial stance...

Comfortably numb in the face of death

As I waited in between classes, I chugged my scalding hot El Camino Cafe coffee and scarfed down a banana nut muffin attempting to pass the time. Amon...

Coffee culture on campus

I knew there was something missing from El Camino when I drove up the 405 to a Costco to get some peace and quiet — a $1.45 blended latte.There'...

Other stories filed under Opinion

The journey to finding my voice

In the spring of 2004 I was chosen by my school to recite a poem for my fifth grade graduation ceremony at Watts Learning Center. My initial attempt a...

Up for debate: Homecoming dances can provide students a healthy outlet for stress

Yes, its true somewhere right now there is a college getting ready to celebrate another homecoming dance. It does seem a bit childish that colleges st...

Up for debate: Community college students do not have the time in their schedules to attend dances

A homecoming at a community college would be for a demographic that doesn't need one.One of the main reasons students even attend a junior college and...

We stand with those who kneel

Freedom of speech was the first human right that America's founding fathers decided to write down in the U.S. Constitution.Freedom of speech is arguab...

From one bay to another: my journey moving to San Francisco and back

It is 10 p.m. and Parks and Recreation reruns are playing in the background and flashes of Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt overlooking the Golden Gate Brid...

The student news site of El Camino College
Willing to wait for love