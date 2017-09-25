The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Columns, Opinion

Comfortably numb in the face of death

By Faith PetrieSeptember 25, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As I waited in between classes, I chugged my scalding hot El Camino Cafe coffee and scarfed down a banana nut muffin attempting to pass the time.

Among the celebrity gossip, selfies, and food porn, I came across a tweet that held a video with the words in all caps: (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT). With a face of indifference, I clicked on it.

On the tiny screen I watched the confrontational video of an armed, Georgia Tech student being shot and killed by an on-duty police officer. Up until the video had ended I hadn’t fully processed what I was doing.

Suddenly, reality had hit. I just watched the life of someone come to an end all the while being in a crowded hallway with people coming and going past me in all directions. I was eating a muffin for Christ’s sake.

This realization made me come to the conclusion that as a society, we have normalized watching and spreading death. It’s not a secret, dying is normal and something that can’t be sheltered.

I believe so strongly in confronting death that I even have a tattoo that says “Death doesn’t discriminate” featuring the comforting image of the Grim Reaper.

And it’s completely okay to embrace and participate in the dialogue that comes with death. But what is not okay is putting the death of those who have recently passed online for everyone to see.

At first, I thought of this as a way to become enlightened on the many atrocities taking place in the black community. But as more footage came out, the less my heart sank and ached for the families of the unarmed victims.

I had become some jaded to witnessing death online that I thought of it as normal. But it isn’t, and shouldn’t be. The people in those videos are more than just pixels on a screen. They have families, friends, coworkers, even pets.

Sometimes, it’s easy to forget these things when we’ve been exposed to it so often.

So the next time you click something that comes with the prefaced “warning” label on it, take heed and think before you watch.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Columns

Coffee culture on campus

I knew there was something missing from El Camino when I drove up the 405 to a Costco to get some peace and quiet — a $1.45 blended latte.There'...

Student journalists shouldn’t be avoided or berated for wanting to learn

Student journalists are here to report the news, as truthfully as they can, so if the story affects the history of the college, they'll do their job a...

Dealing with my dad’s Alzheimer’s

I wake up and hear the living dead walk by my room.The microwave gets turned on. I hear too many beeps, so I get up and fix my dad his coffee, as he f...

How I survived a school shooting

It's 2011, I'm a junior at Gardena High School in Gardena, CA.It was around 10 a.m. and I thought it was a normal day. I was tired of my dull third pe...

Graduating with Autism is a personal goal

I’m a mildly disabled person whose been going to college since the fall of 2005, after I graduated from high school.Despite everything that I...

Other stories filed under Opinion

School shooting in Spokane shows that faculty should receive more preventative training

If the United States seeks to lose its position as the country with more mass shootings than anywhere else in the world, proper measures must be taken...

Campus Viewpoints: Construction on campus

"The Union" went out on the El Camino campus and asked some students and staff about how they feel about the ongoing campus construction and how it af...

School shooting in Spokane shows that faculty should receive more preventative training

If the United States seeks to lose its position as the country with more mass shootings than anywhere else in the world, proper measures must be taken...

Campus Viewpoints: Columbus Day has been renamed “Indigenous Peoples’ Day”

"The Union" went out on campus to ask students to share how they feel about the Los Angeles City Council's decision to change the name of the holiday ...

Campus Viewpoints: Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Olympic Games

"The Union" went out on campus to ask students to share how they feel about the recent announcement that the 2028 Olympic Games will be held in Los An...

The student news site of El Camino College
Comfortably numb in the face of death