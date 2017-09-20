The student news site of El Camino College

Campus Viewpoints: Construction on campus

By Samuel HillSeptember 20, 2017

“The Union” went out on the El Camino campus and asked some students and staff about how they feel about the ongoing campus construction and how it affects them.

DSCN0727.jpg

Photo credit: Samuel Hill

Aiko Waters, 19, business management major: “I don’t like it because it affects me from attending my classes earlier than I’d like to. Also, if I get an Uber ride, I can’t be dropped off at the front of the school anymore because of the construction.”

DSCN0728.jpg

Photo credit: Samuel Hill

Michael Langston, 19, music major: “The construction on campus hasn’t really affected me. I like how the school is trying to improve its facilities for students in the future.”

DSCN0729.jpg

Photo credit: Samuel Hill

Connor Payne, 18, political science major: “It hasn’t affected my commute at all and I’ve barely even noticed there is construction. They do a great job.”

DSCN0731.jpg

Photo credit: Samuel Hill


Kosi Ezeani, 20, library worker and student, business major: “My route to class has been good regardless of the construction. I like what the school is trying to do for the students on campus.”

