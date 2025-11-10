Torrance Councilman Jon Kaji shares plans for El Camino College and the city

Torrance City Councilman Jon Kaji spoke during the El Camino College Alpha Gamma Sigma Honor Society‘s club meeting Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Kaji represents District 1 of the city of Torrance, which includes ECC, the Roadium Open Air Market, North High School and a portion of the 405 Freeway, among other landmarks and centers.

The club invited Kaji to inform students of his future plans for the college and Torrance.

He mentioned topics including increasing surveillance on campus and Torrance annexing the El Camino Village to allow the Torrance Police Department to also patrol the college.

Kaji also talked about building artificial intelligence data centers in Torrance and making the city more self-sufficient by creating its own power instead of relying on Southern California Edison.

The AGS Honor Society encourages active members and gives students an opportunity to network and build on leadership skills, according to their website.

Community members are invited to join Kaji in a discussion regarding District 1 economic development, transit, public work project updates and other topics in the North Torrance Library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13.

Intern Ryan Hirabayashi contributed to this story.

