El Camino College marks 10 years of College Night with clubs, candy and mariachi music

El Camino College hosted its 10th annual College Night, an on-campus showcase of all their resources for both high school and college students and their families, at the Student Services Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The event offered students campus tours and assistance on how to enroll at the college, while clubs set up tables and gave out free food to people who stopped by.

“I’m currently in the Psychology Club, but I saw the Architectural Club and it seems fun,” psychology major Aina Matsugaya, 20, said.

John Hall, who will be coaching the new women’s flag football team debuting in spring 2026, was at the event to recruit prospective team members.

Volunteers from the Basic Needs Center and the Warrior Closet were on hand to give students on-campus resources on where to go for groceries, clothing and personal items on campus.

Meanwhile, the band Mariachi Alma Juvenil provided live music, bringing a more exciting tone to the scene.

Social science instructor Eduardo Munoz promoted the political science department with his table, which had many political science books and candy.

“Not only do you learn content in the classes, but you also learn how to be a more civic minded citizen,” Munoz said.

Gallery • 2 Photos Mariachi band Alma Juvenil performs during El Camino College's 10th annual College Night at the Student Services Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 5. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

In addition, the Bookstore ran a 50% sale on merchandise from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., resulting in a long line of people waiting to purchase their items.

As a Carson High School student planning to take American Sign Language classes, Isabell Flores, 14, attended College Night with her family to see what resources El Camino offered.

“I really like their ASL classes, and I’m going to take one soon,” Flores said.

