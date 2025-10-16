El Camino takes home multiple regional college journalism awards

The Union newspaper and Warrior Life magazine earned multiple awards during the 2025 Journalism Association of Community Colleges’ SoCal Regional Conference at California State University, Northridge, on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Both publications received General Excellence awards in the newspaper, magazine and online edition categories.

“For general excellence, we rank with the best college newspapers in the state. That is the top rating from the organization,” Jack Mulkey, the advertising and business manager for El Camino College’s journalism department, said. “It’s quite a big honor to be in general excellence for news, magazine and website.”

Photographer Mario Trejos won first place for The Union’s sports feature photo of a baseball injury.

Editor-in-Chief Nikki Yunker won first place awards for an editorial in The Union and am illustration for “Spoiled Students” in Warrior Life.

Former staff writer and award-winning photographer Eddy Cermeno received first and second place awards for magazine photography.

Other winners include Elsa Rosales who took third place for her feature story in The Union, “Pow Wildhorse Pow Wow marks its second year at El Camino College.”

Cermeno, with former Warrior Life editor-in-chief Angela Osorio, placed fourth for the Warrior Life Fall 2024 issue’s cover design.

Former editor-in-chief for the newspaper and managing editor for Warrior Life magazine Greg Fontanilla, along with current news editor Erica Lee and former students Philip Mawamba and Ma. Gisela Ordenes, also earned awards in multiple categories.

Honorable mentions include Angel Pasillas and Kayla Mitchell as well as Rosales for front page design.