El Camino faces Title IX scrutiny after cutting women’s badminton, tennis teams

El Camino College is under scrutiny after suspending its women’s badminton and tennis programs, prompting former coaches to pursue program reinstatement through a Title IX complaint on behalf of female athletes.

The teams were eliminated in May 2025, and former badminton coach David Levin said the cuts deny female students the equal opportunity to compete in intercollegiate athletics.

According to ECC data, female athletes make up only 29.4% of varsity athletes, compared with nearly 49% of the student population.

“These women worked hard to represent their college with pride,” Levin said. “All we’re asking is for El Camino to follow the law and give them back the chance to compete. Title IX exists to protect opportunities like these.”

Levin also warned the college could face legal action if the teams are not reinstated, citing similar recent federal cases in Texas and California.

In letters dated Aug. 4 and Aug. 18, Levin urged the Board of Trustees to act quickly, calling the situation a legal imperative.

“The situation at El Camino is undeniably similar to recent Title IX cases,” Levin wrote. “Rather than risk an injunction, reputational damage and potentially costly litigation, ECC has an opportunity to lead with foresight.”

El Camino College President Brenda Thames acknowledged receiving the letters in an email sent Aug. 20.

“This brief email correspondence is being sent to acknowledge receipt of your August 17, 2025, email correspondence and attachment,” Thames wrote. “The District continues to consult with legal counsel in the review of your request. The District will follow up with a formal response when this review is complete.”

Abi Francisco, director of athletics at ECC, said the issue is still under review and declined to provide further comment.

“We are still collecting a lot of information internally, but we will be able to discuss it at a later time,” Francisco said.

Carlos Lopez, the Vice President of Academic Affairs, emphasized the school’s history of supporting women’s athletics.

“El Camino College has a long-standing tradition of supporting women’s athletics,” Lopez said. “If you look at the last 54 years, we brought on 10 athletic teams, nine being women’s athletic teams.”

The women’s badminton team recently won the state consolation title in May at the City College of San Francisco, where Anya Gore and Montila Winyaworapon represented the Warriors in doubles.

