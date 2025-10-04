El Camino College Administrative Services hiring for Vice President

El Camino College is now hiring for a new vice president of Administrative Services.

Loïc Audusseau is currently serving as the interim vice president of Administrative Services. He replaces Robert Suppelsa, who left Dec. 30, 2024.

“I’m here to serve at whatever capacity,” Audusseau said during a meeting with staffers of The Union student newspaper Wednesday, Oct. 1. “We solve problems and remove obstacles. That’s what we do and that’s what I love to do.”

The position is looking for an individual who will encourage campus collaborations that will “support the next stage of growth for El Camino College.”

Applications must be submitted by Thursday, Oct. 30, on ECC’s website.