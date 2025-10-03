The student news site of El Camino College

Hydraulic pipeline construction underway near Library Lawn

By Eleni KlostrakisOctober 3, 2025

Emergency repairs for a hydraulic pipeline are currently underway near the Art Gallery and Schauerman Library at El Camino College, according to the college’s administration.

“We know that our pipe infrastructure at El Camino is old — really old,” Loic Audusseau, interim vice president of Administrative Services, said. “And we know it needs to be replaced.”

While a partial replacement is underway, ECC is currently investigating a full replacement of the hydraulic pipelines across campus, a project which will cost an estimated $12.5 million.

About $9.5 million in funding will come from the state and the college’s own Fund 42, which contains the college’s Measure E bond revenue, will contribute about $3 million.

“Each of those funds comes with very strict and rigid spending guides — the project has to qualify for the particular fund,” Audusseau said.

Funding from Fund 42 can only be used for used for construction or replacement of facilities, furnishing and equipment or real estate, according to the college’s 2025-25 budget.

ECC hopes to start the project this fiscal year, which began July 1, 2025, and ends June 30, 2026.

