Honors Transfer Program now taking applications

Applications for the Honors Transfer Program at El Camino College will be open from Monday, Sept. 22, to Friday, Oct. 17, for winter 2025 and spring 2026.

Students seeking scholarships or planning to transfer to the University of California or California State University systems are encouraged to apply.

The benefits for being in the Honors Transfer Program include receiving help in applying for scholarships and planning to transfer from ECC.

“We offer students counseling with an honors counselor if they are in the program, specifically trained to help them get the information they need to transfer,” English professor Rachel Williams, co-director of the Honors Transfer Program, said. “We offer and require helpful workshops throughout the semester.”

The Honors Transfer Program’s purpose is for students to improve their experiences at ECC by helping them choose which college they will transfer to.

“We have special transfer alliances with UCLA and UC Irvine, so we offer students a whole kind of special pipe way into the colleges they might be able to [go],” Williams said during the Student Support Expo Event at the Student Services Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 17.