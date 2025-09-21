The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Honors Transfer Program now taking applications

Byline photo of Giselle Jimenez
By Giselle JimenezSeptember 21, 2025
The Honors Transfer Program faculty speaking to students at the Student Support Expo Event at the Student Services Plaza on Wednesday, Sept.17. (Giselle Jimenez | The Union)

Applications for the Honors Transfer Program at El Camino College will be open from Monday, Sept. 22, to Friday, Oct. 17, for winter 2025 and spring 2026.

Students seeking scholarships or planning to transfer to the University of California or California State University systems are encouraged to apply.

The benefits for being in the Honors Transfer Program include receiving help in applying for scholarships and planning to transfer from ECC.

“We offer students counseling with an honors counselor if they are in the program, specifically trained to help them get the information they need to transfer,” English professor Rachel Williams, co-director of the Honors Transfer Program, said. “We offer and require helpful workshops throughout the semester.”

The Honors Transfer Program’s purpose is for students to improve their experiences at ECC by helping them choose which college they will transfer to.

“We have special transfer alliances with UCLA and UC Irvine, so we offer students a whole kind of special pipe way into the colleges they might be able to [go],” Williams said during the Student Support Expo Event at the Student Services Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 17.

 

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Students learn transfer tips at Fall University Fair
Students learn transfer tips at Fall University Fair
Police cars line the exterior of the Campus Police station Tuesday, Sept. 9. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Stalking and motor vehicle theft reported to El Camino College Police
Planning and Budget Committee Co-chair Loïc Audusseau, interim vice president of Administrative Services at El Camino College, reviews the Annual Planning and Budget Calendar on Thursday, Sept. 18, in the Administration Building, Room 220. PBC meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at 1:15 p.m. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
El Camino Planning and Budget Committee discusses planning goals for 2025-26
Umoja-Project Success Program offers tours to historically Black colleges, counseling and more
Umoja-Project Success Program offers tours to historically Black colleges, counseling and more
Explore territories and landscapes with El Camino's newest Art Gallery exhibit
Explore territories and landscapes with El Camino's newest Art Gallery exhibit
A flag, placed by Veterans Services in preparation for a 9/11 memorial event, stands near the area where Turning Point USA tabled briefly during Club Rush on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The organization was seen setting up before Club Rush's 11 a.m. start time. However, the organization left around noon, about an hour after TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk was shot. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Campus reacts to political activist Charlie Kirk's killing, national events and free speech
More in Recent Stories
Fraudulent enrollment, loss of grant funding discussed at College Council
Fraudulent enrollment, loss of grant funding discussed at College Council
El Camino College rest in the Student Services Building on Thursday, Sept. 11. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Artificial intelligence combats enrollment fraud at El Camino and other California colleges
El Camino College radiologic technology major Virginia Argueta, 19, gets out of her car in Lot C on Monday, Sept. 8. (Erica Lee | The Union)
New virtual parking permit rollout causes confusion for El Camino
Interior design student Josh Nguyen, 19, walks to his car in Lot H on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Despite having to pay $23.50 for a parking permit, he found the experience of paying online to be convenient. “Everything seemed fine,” he said. (Erica Lee | The Union)
El Camino moves parking permits online
Police cars line the exterior of the Campus Police station Tuesday, Sept. 9. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Stalking and attempted motor vehicle theft reported to El Camino College Police
El Camino College students practice dances on Monday, Sept. 8, in new dance studios at the El Camino Commons next to Lot L. (Madison Moody | The Union)
El Camino reveals new dance studio in open house event