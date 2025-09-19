The student news site of El Camino College

Umoja-Project Success Program offers tours to historically Black colleges, counseling and more

By Keandra LeeSeptember 19, 2025

El Camino College’s Umoja-Project Success program boosts first semester retention rates for its students by 83%-95% versus 50% for comparable first year students.

Umoja-Project Success is a program that focuses on Afrocentric models in classes together in addition to learning about the Black and African diaspora experience.

The program offers participating students all expenses paid trips to historically Black colleges, free math tutoring, priority registration for classes, scholarships, book loans and vouchers as well as personalized and walk-in counseling at the Student Services Building.

“This program is welcome and can be beneficial to all students,” adjunct counselor Jasmine Miles said. “We understand that students are more than just students, they’re the human beings that go through lived experiences that may impact them academically.”.

Students who complete the Umoja Program transfer to universities both in-state and out of state at a much higher rate, according to the program’s website.

“We want to be able to support them where they’re at so they can be their most successful,” Miles said.

