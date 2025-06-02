The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

‘Distraught’ employee’s message prompts campus-wide response from El Camino

Byline photo of Sydney Sakamoto
By Sydney SakamotoJune 2, 2025

A campus advisory was sent via email to students, faculty and staff at noon Saturday, May 31, regarding an email between an El Camino College employee and campus leadership.

According to the advisory, the email “expressed concerns” and was sent by a “distraught” employee earlier that day, but that there is no safety threat or danger risk to the community.

Kerri Webb, director of public information, said approximately 70 campus managers— which includes directors, deans and administrators — had received the employee’s email message.

Informing the entire campus community of the incident was “to ensure transparency and affirm [ECC’s] continued commitment to campus safety,” according to the advisory.

College officials emphasized the use of transparent communication through the advisory to prevent speculation.

“We didn’t want anyone to wonder what happened. We didn’t want any rumors to go around and people start making up their own stories,” Webb said.

The employee who sent the email, which was not shared with the entire campus community, was placed on administrative leave while Human Resources and the Campus Police conduct a joint investigation.

Webb did not disclose further details about the nature of the incident, citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, a federal law restricting the release of an individual’s medical information.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Thirteen former El Camino College athletes were inducted to the Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony event in the Gymnasium on Thursday, May 29. Over 250 ECC athletes and supporters have been honored since the first event in 1988. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Alumni athletes and coaches honored at 32nd annual Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony
El Camino College President Brenda Thames introduces Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents California’s 43rd Congressional District, at Waters' meet-and-greet event in the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, March 20. Thames was appointed by the El Camino Community College District's Board of Trustees in May 2021 to serve as the district and college's superintendent and president. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Pay for top administrators varies widely across California community colleges
(L-R) Adriana Denton and Donna Pantaleo gather for a picture in the Admissions office located in the Student Services Building on Wednesday, May 28. Denton and Pantaleo, who both have worked at El Camino College for four decades, used to work in food services at ECC before joining Admissions and Records in 1993. “We came in together and we are leaving together," Pantaleo said. (Nick Miller | The Union)
Retiring El Camino employees take a look back at their time on campus
Loic Audessau, interim vice president of Administrative Services, presents an update on the Governor of California's May Revise on Tuesday, May 27. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Governor's updated budget includes college funding cuts affecting El Camino
El Camino College Warriors Football defensive Yudai Naka does footwork during practice Monday, May 12. Naka is an international student from Nishinomiya, Japan. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Out-of-state and international athletes find their path at California community colleges
Pre-neuroscience major Bryan Cortez, 23, and biology major Jackie Avias, 18, study for their Biology 110 class outside of the El Camino Health Services Building on Thursday, April 10. Cortez found the therapy services of the Student Health Center to be supportive. "I think it's an open environment for everybody," Cortez said. "They demolish the stereotypes of mental health so it feels more welcoming." (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino Health Center offers more services, resources than other colleges
More in Recent Stories
Michelle Arthur, dual enrollment coordinator, and Brian Hayden, dual enrollment student services specialist, stand outside the entrance to the Dual Enrollment Office located on the north side of the Schauerman Library on Wednesday, April 23. Arthur and Hayden support students through the process of dually enrolling at El Camino College. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
High school students excel at El Camino: Dual enrollment yields high success rates
Nursing student Nicole Viramontes, 22, arranges butterfly cutouts on her mortarboard during the Grad Cap Decorating Event in front of the Student Services Building on Wednesday, May 28. Viramontes says she was drawn to the butterflies because they reminded her of her late cousin, Victoria. "I want to have some memory of her as she would have graduated before me," she said. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Future graduates decorate caps at event in anticipation for their big day
El Camino College Police Cadet Gabriel Staley, 19, places a parking ticket on a student's car on Thursday, April 24. Parking Lot J is staff parking only and students who park there will receive a parking ticket. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Parking permit fee increases, machine updates being considered at El Camino
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. The Arts Complex (left) and the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building are seen in the distance. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Hit-and-runs reported to El Camino College Police
English professors Erica Brenes (left) and Stephanie Burnham present updates on the Academic Procedure and Board Policy 3900 revision at the Academic Senate meeting Tuesday, May 20. Voting on an edited version of the policy will occur Tuesday, June 3. Brenes said she expects the policy will return to the senate's agenda for further discussion. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Academic Senate to edit speech policies proposed at El Camino
The Associated Students Organization Finance Committee meets in Communications Room 109 to discuss program funding on Tuesday, May 13, at El Camino College. ASO is faced with reducing and rejecting funding requests due to an unprecedented number of requests received. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
ASO may reduce, reject funding requested by student organizations