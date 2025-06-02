‘Distraught’ employee’s message prompts campus-wide response from El Camino

A campus advisory was sent via email to students, faculty and staff at noon Saturday, May 31, regarding an email between an El Camino College employee and campus leadership.

According to the advisory, the email “expressed concerns” and was sent by a “distraught” employee earlier that day, but that there is no safety threat or danger risk to the community.

Kerri Webb, director of public information, said approximately 70 campus managers— which includes directors, deans and administrators — had received the employee’s email message.

Informing the entire campus community of the incident was “to ensure transparency and affirm [ECC’s] continued commitment to campus safety,” according to the advisory.

College officials emphasized the use of transparent communication through the advisory to prevent speculation.

“We didn’t want anyone to wonder what happened. We didn’t want any rumors to go around and people start making up their own stories,” Webb said.

The employee who sent the email, which was not shared with the entire campus community, was placed on administrative leave while Human Resources and the Campus Police conduct a joint investigation.

Webb did not disclose further details about the nature of the incident, citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, a federal law restricting the release of an individual’s medical information.