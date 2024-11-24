Advertisement
Associated Students Organization pushes for new restroom mirrors to meet student needs

Renzo Arnazzi
November 24, 2024
The El Camino College Associated Students Organization executive officers and senators meet in the Student Services building on Thursday, Oct. 10. ASO Senate meetings take place every Thursday in the Pencil Room, located west of the Warrior Welcome Center on the first floor of Student Services. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

The Associated Students Organization is addressing a long-standing student concern by spearheading an initiative to install new mirrors in campus restrooms.

Announced at an ASO meeting on Nov. 21, the initial cost to finance these mirrors is $12,915.

The college has yet to decide if mirrors will be purchased. If the purchase goes through, El Camino will install four-by-two feet mirrors.

With the installation of mirrors, the college will enhance convenience and comfort for students, ensuring they have a space to check their appearance.

“We are hoping and currently working with the college so that it is El Camino College that is purchasing the mirrors and will not be ASO’s funding,” ASO Director of Student Services Andres Osorio said. “ASO is working with college admin and is taking steps to advocate for pushing the college to kind of take steps on these matters.”

