Associated Students Organization pushes for new restroom mirrors to meet student needs

The Associated Students Organization is addressing a long-standing student concern by spearheading an initiative to install new mirrors in campus restrooms.

Announced at an ASO meeting on Nov. 21, the initial cost to finance these mirrors is $12,915.

The college has yet to decide if mirrors will be purchased. If the purchase goes through, El Camino will install four-by-two feet mirrors.

With the installation of mirrors, the college will enhance convenience and comfort for students, ensuring they have a space to check their appearance.

“We are hoping and currently working with the college so that it is El Camino College that is purchasing the mirrors and will not be ASO’s funding,” ASO Director of Student Services Andres Osorio said. “ASO is working with college admin and is taking steps to advocate for pushing the college to kind of take steps on these matters.”