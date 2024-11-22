Advertisement
Community first: Sen. Steven Bradford delivers hope and turkeys

Byline photo of Renzo Arnazzi
By Renzo ArnazziNovember 22, 2024
The AKA sorority helps volunteer to assist in handing out 1,000 turkeys to families for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday alongside the Zeta Phi Beta sorority on Friday morning. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)

Sen. Steven Bradford of the 35th District, along with other local groups, gave away turkeys at the 21st Community Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at El Camino College on Friday morning.

Sen. Bradford said the event was made for families in need during the holiday season.

“It’s about providing food and services to families in need,” Bradford said. “This is not about greed, it’s about need.”

Senator Steven Bradford and Lawndale Councilman Pat Kearney help with the turkey giveaway alongside many parters and volunteers on Nov. 22 2024 at El Camino College Lot F. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Sen. Steven Bradford of the 35th District and Lawndale Councilman Pat Kearney help with the turkey giveaway alongside many parters and volunteers on Friday morning in Lot F. "It's about providing food and services to families in need," Bradford said. "This is not about greed, it's about need." (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)

By 9 a.m., more than 900 vehicles were lined up, with 1,000 turkeys being distributed at the giveaway event. Families who did not receive a turkey received gift cards instead.

Sen. Bradford partnered with companies and programs, including the El Camino College Foundation, Labor Community Services, Starbucks, Water Replenishment District, Torrance Refinery Company and AltaMed to sponsor the giveaway event.

Edith Aguayo-Gutierrez, director of the Extended Opportunities Program and Services, attended the event to help support local communities.

Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb and Interim Police Chief Ruebin Lopez keep the event organized while also doing their part to engage with the community. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb and Interim Chief of Police Ruben Lopez keeps the event organized while doing their part to engage with the community on Friday morning in Lot F. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)

“Being grateful for the things that we have and things that we hope for, which are spending time with loved ones, being kind, trying to support humanity and show a sign of gratitude more than anything,” Aguayo-Gutierrez said.

While overseeing safety and security of the turkey giveaway, Interim Chief of Police Ruben Lopez reflected on the significance of the turkey giveaway.

“Don’t look at the cars, don’t look at the brands – if people are here, it’s probably because they really do have a need, they have a need for Thanksgiving,” Lopez said. “It really makes you appreciate what you have and makes you really happy to be able to help everyone who is here.”

Gerald Durham one of the many people in line for the turkey giveaway gives appreciation to the volunteers and to El Camino for assisting in today's event. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Gerald Durham, 23, was one of the many people in line for the turkey giveaway, showing appreciation to the volunteers and to El Camino College for assisting in the Friday morning event. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)

Gerald Durham, 23, attended the event to receive a turkey.

“I think it’s really great,” Durham said. “It gives a lot of opportunities to get things they probably don’t normally have.”

