Community first: Sen. Steven Bradford delivers hope and turkeys

Sen. Steven Bradford of the 35th District, along with other local groups, gave away turkeys at the 21st Community Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at El Camino College on Friday morning.

Sen. Bradford said the event was made for families in need during the holiday season.

“It’s about providing food and services to families in need,” Bradford said. “This is not about greed, it’s about need.”

By 9 a.m., more than 900 vehicles were lined up, with 1,000 turkeys being distributed at the giveaway event. Families who did not receive a turkey received gift cards instead.

Sen. Bradford partnered with companies and programs, including the El Camino College Foundation, Labor Community Services, Starbucks, Water Replenishment District, Torrance Refinery Company and AltaMed to sponsor the giveaway event.

Edith Aguayo-Gutierrez, director of the Extended Opportunities Program and Services, attended the event to help support local communities.

“Being grateful for the things that we have and things that we hope for, which are spending time with loved ones, being kind, trying to support humanity and show a sign of gratitude more than anything,” Aguayo-Gutierrez said.

While overseeing safety and security of the turkey giveaway, Interim Chief of Police Ruben Lopez reflected on the significance of the turkey giveaway.

“Don’t look at the cars, don’t look at the brands – if people are here, it’s probably because they really do have a need, they have a need for Thanksgiving,” Lopez said. “It really makes you appreciate what you have and makes you really happy to be able to help everyone who is here.”

Gerald Durham, 23, attended the event to receive a turkey.

“I think it’s really great,” Durham said. “It gives a lot of opportunities to get things they probably don’t normally have.”