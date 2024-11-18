Industry and Technology Education Center to undergo name change next fall

The Industry and Technology Education Center will change its name to “Industry Technology and Design Education Center” in fall of 2025.

Ketmany Sundara, the associate dean of ITEC said the name change will be reflective of modern times, as well as the programs offered within the ITEC program.

“We don’t just have programs like our industry, industrial center, but we have architecture, fashion, cosmetology in our division,” Sundara said. “That’s all about design.”

The building’s name change was discussed during an Academic Senate meeting on Sept. 17.

She said ITEC faculty members were on board with the name change.

“They helped determine the name because we got some faculty buy-in,” Sundara said. “We came up with a couple of options and through voting, this is the name that got the most votes.”