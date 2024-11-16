Gear up for success: “Finals Madness” event to offer study support and resources

“Finals Madness,” an event to help students prepare for final exams was presented at the Associated Students Organization meeting on Nov. 14.

The event, which was approved at the beginning of the semester event, will have its budgeting approved on Nov. 19 at an ASO Finance Committee meeting.

The cost to have the event will be approximately $5,000, according to Student Trustee Wesley Marshall.

Hosted by ASO, food and energy drinks will be provided for students who show up along with scantrons, and blue books to get some last minute studying.

Marshall said tutors will be available, which remains to be determined by the library staff.

“I know we have a lot of tutors, especially for math and science.” Marshall said. “There’s some for behavioral and social science as well but I’m not entirely sure about the other academic divisions.”

“Finals Madness” is scheduled to run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, from 8 p.m. to midnight in the library.