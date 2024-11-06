El Camino’s journalism program earns numerous national awards

El Camino College’s journalism program received multiple awards from the Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Association at the Fall National Media Convention in New Orleans, which ran from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.

The Union and Warrior Life magazine received eight first-place awards from the College Media Association, including Best General News Email Newsletter and Best College Media Group for two-year colleges.

In total, the journalism program took home 40 awards at the convention.

Delfino Camacho, who served as editor-in-chief of The Union in fall 2023, won first-place alongside Monroe Morrow, Kim McGill and The Union’s former editor-in-chief and Warrior Life’s current social media editor, Ma. Gisela Ordenes, for Best Special Section after writing “Unlicensed and unbothered” a semester-long project this past spring.

The story revolved around licensed and unlicensed marijuana dispensaries in the South Bay.

Camacho also earned two second-place awards for Best Photo Illustration for “Unlicensed and unbothered” and Best Feature Story for Warrior Life magazine for his story on Sharonda Barksdale, El Camino College’s Basic Needs Center coordinator.

“Getting some kind of recognition and getting people to read the story feels really really good,” Camacho said.

Former staff members of The Union who won awards include Khoury Williams, Ethan Cohen, Johan Van Wier, Maddie Selack and Olivia Sullivent.

In addition, Dylan Elliot and Greg Fontanilla, The Union’s current editor-in-chief, were awarded first place in Magazine Cover Design, presented by the Journalism Association of Community Colleges at the two-year level for their Warrior Life cover design last semester.

Honorable mentions were given for Best Feature Photo and Best Sports Feature photo to Morrow and Fontanilla, respectively.

For Erica Lee, a former copy editor for The Union and current writer for Warrior Life, being able to discover her passion and getting recognition for her work makes it all worthwhile.

Lee said being recognized for her writing and earning awards is proof she is heading in the right direction in life.

“Blood, sweat and tears, emphasis on many tears,” Lee said. “It tells me that ‘Erica, you made the right choice – you are on the right track.’”

She won first place for Best Profile for her feature story on Carl Turano, an ECC warehouse stock clerk, as well as two second place awards for Best Arts and Entertainment Story for ‘All that Glitters‘ and Best Multimedia Feature Story about the South Bay’s top breweries.

Stories that are timely, impactful and informative go through a detailed evaluation process by The Union’s business advertising manager, Jack Mulkey.

Mulkey confers with journalism professor Stefanie Frith before submitting stories, photos and illustrations on behalf of The Union and Warrior Life for contest entries to any journalism conventions.

“We [advisers] are very happy that El Camino students won so many awards,” Mulkey said. “That they [students] have the background and training to do that [win awards].”