The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Suicide unfolds in campus parking lot

Byline photo of Greg Fontanilla
By Greg FontanillaAugust 9, 2024
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Update: This story has been updated. 

A former El Camino College student is dead after jumping from the top of ECC’s Parking Lot H after stabbing his mother with a knife in a physically violent altercation that occurred on Friday afternoon.

In a statement released by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications on Friday night, the mother collapsed after running onto Redondo Beach Boulevard and was taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center in critical condition. Officers attempted to save the man’s life, but was declared dead at the scene.

An El Camino College Police Department Nixle alert was sent out on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:52 p.m. regarding a suicide that occurred in a parking lot on campus.

The incident prompted an investigation from ECCPD, alongside Torrance Police and Los Angeles Country Sheriff Departments, and a closure of the campus. Westbound traffic on Redondo Beach Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard was closed off as a result.

The Union attempted to speak to law enforcement, but could not comment on the matter, as it is an ongoing investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 to receive help and support. Help and support is provided 24/7.

Editor’s note:

This story was updated at 8:36 p.m. to provide clarity regarding the incident.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Local community reacts: campus death reminiscent of December attack
A graduate gleefully stands on a chair and faces his family holding up his diploma at El Camino College's 77th Annual Commencement Ceremony at Murdock Stadium on Friday, June 7. President of El Camino Brenda Thames said the college was conferring around 1,700 degrees and certificates during a speech to the crowd. Many graduates were students who returned to achieve their education. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
From dreams deferred to degrees earned: El Camino celebrates Class of 2024
El Camino College and Compton College student Luis Tellez takes a hit of his marijuana wax concentrate vape pen on Saturday, May 25. Tellez, who frequents unlicensed weed shops says he is open to visiting an upcoming licensed shop set to open in Hawthorne by the end of the year, but only if the price is right. Photo Illustration by Delfino Camacho
Unlicensed and unbothered: Federal and local shifts may soon stir the smoke of the South Bay cannabis industry
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Public intoxication, indecent exposure, theft cases reported across El Camino
View of Café Camino on Monday, May 6. The cafe is one of two on-campus dining options at El Camino College which mainly serves burgers and sandwiches to customers. (Ivan Gonzalez | The Union)
Community colleges lack on-campus dining options for those with special health needs
North High Student student Genasyn Bantad, 15, and her family listen to presentations at the Dual Enrollment workshop on Saturday, May 4. The workshop, which took place at El Camino College East Dining Room above the Bookstore, was hosted by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi who represents the district from Gardena to San Pedro. (Kae Takazawa| The Union)
More high school students are enrolling in classes at El Camino