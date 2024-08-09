Suicide unfolds in campus parking lot

Update: This story has been updated.

A former El Camino College student is dead after jumping from the top of ECC’s Parking Lot H after stabbing his mother with a knife in a physically violent altercation that occurred on Friday afternoon.

In a statement released by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications on Friday night, the mother collapsed after running onto Redondo Beach Boulevard and was taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center in critical condition. Officers attempted to save the man’s life, but was declared dead at the scene.

An El Camino College Police Department Nixle alert was sent out on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:52 p.m. regarding a suicide that occurred in a parking lot on campus.

The incident prompted an investigation from ECCPD, alongside Torrance Police and Los Angeles Country Sheriff Departments, and a closure of the campus. Westbound traffic on Redondo Beach Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard was closed off as a result.

The Union attempted to speak to law enforcement, but could not comment on the matter, as it is an ongoing investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 to receive help and support. Help and support is provided 24/7.

Editor’s note:

This story was updated at 8:36 p.m. to provide clarity regarding the incident.