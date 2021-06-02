El Camino College purchases 1300 air purifier units

In order to maintain proper ventilation on campus, 1,300 in-room air purifier units have been purchased by El Camino College to be distributed across classrooms and offices to be ready by fall.

The Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems of 11 campus buildings are also being assessed by a mechanical engineer for improvement.

During an Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, June 1, Jorge Gutierrez, executive director of facilities, announced the purchase of JADE model air purifiers which come equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air filters and three different air flow speeds.

The purchase of these filters was made possible by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund allotted to the college, among several other higher education institutions, by the federal government as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.