Students emailed job opportunity scams

Several El Camino College students have become the victims of online job opportunity scams, according to an email sent to all students by the El Camino College Police Department on Friday, Nov. 8.

Scammers make contact with students regarding false job offers over email. Once accepted, students receive checks to be deposited in their bank accounts with instructions to return a portion of the money back to the scammer via an online money-transferring app. After this, the scammer is able to remove the all of victim’s funds from their bank account, according to the email.

Victims and witnesses of suspected email scammers have been advised to contact Adrian Delgado in the Career Education office at (310) 660-3593 ext. 3780 or through email at [email protected]