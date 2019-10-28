Nursing program, Grand Canyon University to host private education fair at Marsee Auditorium

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino College nursing program, alongside coordinators from new partner school Grand Canyon University, will present a private education fair for students and faculty Monday, Oct. 28.

The “All Nursing Student and Faculty Forum” will feature representatives from several nursing programs including Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Azusa Pacific University and Vanguard University at 12:30 p.m.

Health industry educator Jay Petrishin will be the guest speaker at 2:45 p.m.

Grand Canyon University Development Counselor Billy Harris said the educational fair will aim to provide enrichment for nursing students and faculty, with information on careers not limited to nursing, including health policy.

List of schools and programs attending the “All Nursing Student and Faculty Forum:”

Aspen Skilled Health

Azusa Pacific University

California State University Dominguez Hills

Chamberlain University

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Kei-Al South Bay Healthcare Center

Mt. Saint Mary’s University

Platinum Health Care Staffing

Walden University

West Coast University

Western Governors University

Western University of Health Sciences

University of Phoenix

University of Texas at Arlington

Vanguard University