Nursing program, Grand Canyon University to host private education fair at Marsee Auditorium
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The El Camino College nursing program, alongside coordinators from new partner school Grand Canyon University, will present a private education fair for students and faculty Monday, Oct. 28.
The “All Nursing Student and Faculty Forum” will feature representatives from several nursing programs including Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Azusa Pacific University and Vanguard University at 12:30 p.m.
Health industry educator Jay Petrishin will be the guest speaker at 2:45 p.m.
Grand Canyon University Development Counselor Billy Harris said the educational fair will aim to provide enrichment for nursing students and faculty, with information on careers not limited to nursing, including health policy.
List of schools and programs attending the “All Nursing Student and Faculty Forum:”
Aspen Skilled Health
Azusa Pacific University
California State University Dominguez Hills
Chamberlain University
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
Kei-Al South Bay Healthcare Center
Mt. Saint Mary’s University
Platinum Health Care Staffing
Walden University
West Coast University
Western Governors University
Western University of Health Sciences
University of Phoenix
University of Texas at Arlington
Vanguard University