(Left to right) Sebastian Alejandro Araqu Vera, 19, mechanical engineer major from the city of Downey and Aiden Blood, 21, a geology major from Hermosa Beach play a game of hacky-sack on the library lawn during the Spring Health Fair at El Camino College April 2. Blood said he is part of the Frisbee Club and although they are not official yet, they are planning to have the club registered soon. Photo credit: Ernesto Sanchez