The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under News

Transfer Center offers students San Diego State University tour

By Devyn Smith|March 19, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The annual San Diego State University (SDSU) tour will be hosted by El Camino College’s Transfer Center on Saturday, March 23.

The tour will include a visit to the SDSU campus and housing facilities.

Information regarding financial aid and scholarship opportunities and student life workshops will be provided during the tour.

Students can sign up by paying a five-dollar refundable deposit and bringing proof of enrollment to the Transfer Center located inside the Student Services Center.

Attendees will load a bus in front of Marsee Auditorium Saturday at 6 a.m. and will return from the tour at 5:30 p.m.

“Students shouldn’t go to a school without first visiting,” Rene Lozano, EC transfer coordinator said. “We encourage literally going on campus.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under News

Seven updates from this week’s Academic Senate meeting

Several updates were discussed during the latest El Camino College Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, March 19. Here's the rundown:1. The Senate anno...

Campus police to move to student services

A revision for El Camino College job descriptions was discussed during the latest College Council meeting on Monday, March 18. Vice President of ...

Smoking on campus continues despite board policy, law

While a smoke-free campus policy is established at El Camino, individuals can still be seen smoking cigarettes, vapes, and even marijuana on campus.Th...

The Union newspaper and Warrior Life magazine win awards at state, regional and national levels
The Union newspaper and Warrior Life magazine win awards at state, regional and national levels
International Student Program bridges culture shock for foreign students

The International Student Program (ISP) at El Camino College enrolls about 650 students every semester from over 67 different countries all over the w...

The student news site of El Camino College
Transfer Center offers students San Diego State University tour