Transfer Center offers students San Diego State University tour

The annual San Diego State University (SDSU) tour will be hosted by El Camino College’s Transfer Center on Saturday, March 23.

The tour will include a visit to the SDSU campus and housing facilities.

Information regarding financial aid and scholarship opportunities and student life workshops will be provided during the tour.

Students can sign up by paying a five-dollar refundable deposit and bringing proof of enrollment to the Transfer Center located inside the Student Services Center.

Attendees will load a bus in front of Marsee Auditorium Saturday at 6 a.m. and will return from the tour at 5:30 p.m.

“Students shouldn’t go to a school without first visiting,” Rene Lozano, EC transfer coordinator said. “We encourage literally going on campus.”