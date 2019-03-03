Librarians host ‘learning resource’ open house

It was unusually loud inside the El Camino College Library on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, as the librarians gave students a tour of the facilities.

The Library and Learning Resource Center Open House, which was hosted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., was designed for students to learn about the library services and resources.

“We want our students to know that our library has knowledgeable, dedicated staff, equipment, and technology to support all El Camino students,” Outreach Services Librarian Camila Jenkins said. “It is very important, also, to let the students know that we have great adaptive resources for any who need special accommodations.”

The Library offers students access to a copy room, book rentals, free tutoring, and an open computer lab.

The Reading Success Center inside the Libary assists students with reading comprehension skills in any subject.

Study rooms are available for students and are located at the West Reading Room, upstairs in the East Wing and the Reference Room.

These rooms can be reserved online at libcal.elcamino.edu/reserve/ or in the Library.

Librarians also displayed a collection of anatomy models that are available for study at the Learning Resources Center.

Anne Palmer, a music library technician, said that EC also has a Music Library inside the Music Building.

Palmer added the Music Library houses a collection of music textbooks, audio equipment, sheet music, and music-themed magazines.