The dirt grounds and cement blocks of the upcoming Student Services Center on the north side of El Camino College. Feb. 20, 2019. Photo credit: Ernesto Sanchez

VP of Administrative Services gives construction update

By Kealoha Noguchi, Staff Writer

February 22, 2019

Updates on construction were presented at the latest El Camino College Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting.

During the meeting in EC’s Alondra Room, Brian Fahnestock, VP of Administrative Services, gave an update for the buildings.

Construction of the new Student Services Center (SSC) and gymnasium, which was originally set to be done by July 2018, are projected to be finished by April 2019. The SSC will cost $25,091,178 and is 81,232 square feet.

“It’s about 84 percent complete and we have about $4 million remaining in the budget,” Fahnestock said.

Construction for the new gymnasium was supposed to be completed by December 2018, but Fahnestock believes it will be done by April as well. The gymnasium will cost $19,895,548 and is 55,821 square feet.

Fahnestock said the demolition of the current SSC and Student Activities Center will begin this summer.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under News

Transfer Center offers tour of CSU Channel Islands to students

The Transfer Center will be sponsoring a CSU Channel Islands tour that will discuss the admissions process, academic programs, financial aid, housing ...

Counseling creates new appointment making system for students
Counseling creates new appointment making system for students
Transfer Center offers students free tour to Loyola Marymount University

In line with its mission to increase students' motivation and intent to transfer, the Transfer Center at El Camino has listed Loyola Marymount Univers...

EC hosts robotics competition
EC hosts robotics competition
EC Parking and Traffic Advisory Council to meet about updating parking machines
EC Parking and Traffic Advisory Council to meet about updating parking machines

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Men’s basketball team drop final game of the season to Compton College
Men’s basketball team drop final game of the season to Compton College
Story of community, struggle presented in March musical
Story of community, struggle presented in March musical
The Union is here to serve you

In December of 1946, the El Camino College News was created at a local high school since EC had to be finished being built. The passing months woul...

Counseling creates new appointment making system for students
Counseling creates new appointment making system for students
EC hosts robotics competition
EC hosts robotics competition

El Camino College Union • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in