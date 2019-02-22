VP of Administrative Services gives construction update

Updates on construction were presented at the latest El Camino College Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting.

During the meeting in EC’s Alondra Room, Brian Fahnestock, VP of Administrative Services, gave an update for the buildings.

Construction of the new Student Services Center (SSC) and gymnasium, which was originally set to be done by July 2018, are projected to be finished by April 2019. The SSC will cost $25,091,178 and is 81,232 square feet.

“It’s about 84 percent complete and we have about $4 million remaining in the budget,” Fahnestock said.

Construction for the new gymnasium was supposed to be completed by December 2018, but Fahnestock believes it will be done by April as well. The gymnasium will cost $19,895,548 and is 55,821 square feet.

Fahnestock said the demolition of the current SSC and Student Activities Center will begin this summer.