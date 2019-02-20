The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under News

Transfer Center offers tours of UC Riverside to students

By Oscar Macias|February 20, 2019

Transportation for UC Riverside’s Community College Day will be provided by El Camino College’s Transfer Center on Friday, Feb. 22.

Students who sign up are required to pay a refundable five dollar deposit and must be enrolled in at least one EC course.

“It’s first come, first serve, as long as we have room on the list,” Vasquez-Gharibeh said.

The buses will depart from parking lot J at 6:30 a.m. and will return to EC by 4:30 p.m.

Student Service Specialist Sara Vasquez-Gharibeh said students must apply 24 hours before the event, but sometimes space is available until the last minute.

To sign up for this tour, students can go to the Transfer Center on the first floor of the Student Services Center.

