Kamp Grizzly comes to EC

Moving trucks were seen unloading media equipment outside of El Camino College’s Murdock Stadium early Thursday morning.

Oregon-based media company Kamp Grizzly was at EC in an effort to set up the equipment for tomorrow’s filming, a production team member confirmed.

The self-proclaimed “full-immersive studio” is known for its production of short films and videos as the media company’s recent one-minute Netflix commercial, “A Great Day in Hollywood,” aired for 30 seconds during the 2018 BET Awards and celebrates the streaming service’s commitment to “diverse and inclusive story-telling,” according to the Kamp Grizzly website.

Kamp Grizzly has also worked with the likes of basketball star James Harden and rapper Pusha-T, according to the Kamp Grizzly website.