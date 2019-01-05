Shooting in Torrance bowling alley leaves multiple dead, others injured

Three men were killed and four others were injured late-Friday night after an altercation at Gable House Bowl in Torrance resulted in a shooting, authorities said.

The videos posted by those at the bowling alley spread across social media soon after the shots were fired. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the beginning, followed by a horde of bowlers attempting to run away from the gunfire.

Minutes later, there are bodies on the ground.

Officers arrived at the scene last night around 11:54 p.m. and began “life-saving measures,” which included CPR and the use of a defibrillator, to treat the victims, according to a press release by the Torrance Police Department.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and have since been identified as Astin Kyle Edwards, 29, Robert Earl Meekins Jr., 28, and Michael Di’Shawn Radford, 20.

According to the press release, authorities are “working to identify the suspect(s).”

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, contact the Torrance Police Department at (310) 618-5641 for a non-emergency police response.

Update Jan. 6, at 1:30 p.m.: Confirmed names of victims added to the story.