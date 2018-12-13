The student news site of El Camino College

News

Lost items waiting to be found, police say

By Fernando Haro|December 13, 2018

Smaller items such as keys and wallets are held inside a cabinet at the lost and found. Dec. 13, 2018. Photo credit: Fernando Haro
Lost items waiting to be found, police say

Smaller items such as keys and wallets are held inside a cabinet at the lost and found. Dec. 13, 2018. Photo credit: Fernando Haro

Wallets, keys, glasses, and textbooks are just some of the many items at El Camino College’s lost and found.

The lost and found is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is managed by the Parking and Key Services, located inside the EC police department.

Sergeant Dal Toruno said that people should first check the location in which they lost their belongings and the division offices nearby as most items are turned in there and then transferred to the lost and found.

Inside the lost and found, each item is given a tag with a description. Dec. 13, 2018. Photo credit: Fernando Haro

Toruno said the EC Community has up to 90 days to visit the lost and found, with a valid state or student I.D., to claim their belongings. Otherwise, unclaimed items are donated, auctioned off, and thrown away if perishable.

“We get everything from a cell phone, a wallet, guitar, surfboard,” Toruno said. “But it’s up to the person that lost the item to keep checking in with us.”

Lost items waiting to be found, police say