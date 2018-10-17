The student news site of El Camino College

Police Beat. Oct 8-13

By Fernando HaroOctober 17, 2018

Argument

Monday, Oct. 8, at 6:52 p.m. A student left the Industry and Technology Education Center before police could arrive after being involved in an argument with another student. The Student Development Office will discipline the student.

Strong-arm robbery

Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 2:22 p.m. A student was robbed in Parking Lot L after another vehicle cut them off, banged on the student’s car door and window and reached inside the car. The suspect stole a phone and then fled the scene.

Allergic reaction

Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 6:36 p.m. Paramedics treated a student in Parking Lot F after the student refused to go to the hospital for a possible allergic reaction to fish tacos.

Drug possession

Friday, Oct. 12. at 3:09 p.m. An individual with a shopping cart was arrested near the Art Building Basement after admitting to being in possession of methamphetamine. They were booked by the Torrance Police Department.

Elevator incident

Saturday, Oct. 13, at 9:03 a.m. A student on crutches refused medical treatment after they reported falling inside an elevator near the Bookstore, Room 213. The student, who just wanted to document the incident, blamed a lack of grip in the elevator for the fall.

