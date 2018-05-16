The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under News

Warrior Life magazine to hit stands this semester

By Zach HatakeyamaMay 16, 2018

Warrior+Life+profiles+a+member+of+the+S.H.A.D.E.S.+Club%2C+which+focuses+on+women+empowerment+and+feminism.+%22I+hope+%28students%29+are+enlightened%2C%22+editor-in-chief+Sarah+Desmond+said.+Photo+credit%3A+Darwyn+Samayoa
Warrior Life profiles a member of the S.H.A.D.E.S. Club, which focuses on women empowerment and feminism.

Warrior Life profiles a member of the S.H.A.D.E.S. Club, which focuses on women empowerment and feminism. "I hope (students) are enlightened," editor-in-chief Sarah Desmond said. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

Warrior Life profiles a member of the S.H.A.D.E.S. Club, which focuses on women empowerment and feminism. "I hope (students) are enlightened," editor-in-chief Sarah Desmond said. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






EC’s campus magazine, Warrior Life, is set to debut their 2018 issue this semester.

The magazine is set to include features on various EC students, faculty and staff.

“My favorite part of making this magazine was the journey. What this magazine represents is the journey,” Warrior Life editor-in chief Sarah Desmond said.

Desmond hopes that the El Camino community relates with Warrior Life.

“I hope they’re enlightened and that they find enjoyment,” Desmond said. “I hope they can relate to it. It’s not only for students, although it is a student-run publication, it’s for faculty and anyone else who works at El Camino and anyone who stops by El Camino. We talk about important issues like women empowerment but we also have some pieces that are lighter like a singer-songwriter.”

The magazine took one year to produce and includes 72 pages.

“I like (all the stories). They’re all unique in their own way. I can’t decide what I like most.” Desmond said. “I am grateful that the sources were willing to open up to us and trust us to tell their stories.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: ,

Other stories filed under News

ASB sticker price increase directly affects student programs, ASO director of finance says

ASO director of finance Alex Ostrega explains the price increase and what effects it will have on students in a Q&A with The Union.Q: What caused ...

Starbucks to open across from campus
Starbucks to open across from campus
ASO elections end tonight at 6 p.m.

On the final day of ASO elections, ASO presidential candidate Joseph Mardesich could be seen standing several yards away from the voting booths with a...

ASO elections underway on Library Lawn

Students are currently voting to fill open positions at the Associated Student Organization (ASO).Voting is open for all registered students and will ...

Planning and Budget Committee discuss tentative Budget Assumptions

The El Camino Planning and Budget Committee discussed the 2018-19 tentative budget assumptions from the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Off...

The student news site of El Camino College
Warrior Life magazine to hit stands this semester