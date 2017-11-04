Anthropology Club hosts Dia de Los Muertos celebration on Library Lawn

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Library Lawn was filled with music, color, and skulls on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event hosted by the Anthropology Club and was created to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos.

“This is about our third year that were having it on the Library Lawn instead of our museum which we did in the past,” Angela Mannen, anthropology professor, said.

The event was filled with things related to the tradition with everything from folklorico dancers to pan de muerto, a traditional Mexican bread of the dead.

“We thought it was nice to celebrate culture diversity,” Mannen said. “To bring an understanding of what the Dia de Los Muertos tradition is all about.”

It was a community effort, the Anthropology Club hosted workshop events weeks before for anyone to help with the altar, or paint their skull.

“The altar was made from students from the past and the students that participated in out workshops,” Frida Paloma Guerrero Rangle,18, anthropology major and vice president of the Anthropology Club, said.

The altar that was put on display was one of the many things that was built with the help of the EC community. Another would be the tree of life.

“We thought it would be nice if the students aren’t (going to) participate in making the skulls or get their face painted, they could probably leave a note to their departed,” Rangle said.”We thought it would be a nice little gesture.”

For students like Edith Palomos, 21, math major, the gesture helped when remembering a loved one that had passed away.

“I got to leave a note for my grandpa on the tree,” Palomos said. “It’s touching to have something up like that and then have everyone write something to someone the loved that died.”

Anna Rios, 19, undecided major, is one of the many students that helped with the decorations for the event. She agrees that it was a great thing to do.

“I got a chance to paint one of the skulls on here,” Rios said.”I think its cool. I’ve never done anything for Dia de Los Muertos.”

Both the altar and the “Tree of Life” were open for anyone that wanted to remember a loved one that passed away and wanted to be involved in the yearly tradition.

“At the community altar, anybody is welcomed to bring a photo of a deceased loved one or anyone that they wish to honor the memory of,” Mannen said.

People that attended the event also got to witness traditional dancing from both folklorico and Azteca dancers.

“I was amazed by the dancing that showed,” Jennifer Rojas, 19, nursing major, said. “All I’ve ever seen before is folklorico dancers. It’s the first time I’ve gotten a chance to see Azteca dancers.”

The dancers left an impression with their dancing as storytelling, one that Lily Zolano, 17, art major, won’t be forgetting.

“It was so pretty getting to see the folklorio dancers and their dresses,” Zolano said. “I’ve always liked watching them dance its great that I get to see this at school too. I was amazed.”