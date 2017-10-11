Homecoming Breakdown: Voting, Rally, and Dance

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

El Camino’s Inter-Club Council will be hosting this year’s homecoming dance and various events to promote club activity. This year’s theme is “City of Stars from La La Land”.

On Thursday, Oct. 12 there will be a homecoming rally on the Library Lawn from 1 to 2 p.m to promote the dance and the candidates for homecoming court.

The homecoming dance will also be on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 9 p.m. to midnight in the East Dining Room following the homecoming football game and king and queen announcement at 6 p.m. in Murdock Stadium.

According to ASO Student Trustee Kongdy Lam, entrance into the dance is $3 with an ASB sticker and $5 without. In an effort to “support” the Warrior Pantry, those who bring 5 canned goods or non-perishables to donate to the pantry will have free entry into the dance.

“Although the Warrior Pantry has a lot of food already, it is not enough to support the whole school,” Lam said.

According to Lam, homecoming is a “club competition” where club members have the opportunity to earn points towards their respective clubs by participating in the homecoming activities. The club that wins the competition will get $300 towards their club.

“Running homecoming king and queen will get 10 points (and the) winner will get (an) extra 10 points,” Lam said. The club with the most points at the end of the event wins the competition.

Some running candidates find this incentive as motivation to win a spot on homecoming court.

“Winning homecoming king can lead us to the prize (money) which could eventually help the club in ways of funds that could help pay for equipment and just improve (us) so that when I leave the club, (the club) is well standing with a good amount of money and equipment,” homecoming king candidate and broadcasting club member, Jair Miranda, said.

Similarly, Natalie Arreguin, 19, film production major, member of the Broadcasting Club, who is running for homecoming queen, hopes that the cash prize can help the club improve its equipment to help the group “succeed.”

“I am an independent woman who gets her work done and I have really good grades,” Arreguin said. “I want to strive to succeed not only for myself but also for my club and that’s why I’m running for this, because I know we’re able to get the money.”

According to Lam, students running for the position did not have to be running with a club in order to participate in the homecoming events.

“There are (some) candidates who came from the athletic division,” Lam said.

Hunter Elam, 21, political science major, hopes to represent students as their homecoming king candidate.

Elam moved to California from Mechanisville, Virginia at 18 years old and felt as though he was given another chance at pursuing his education at El Camino.

“If (voters) asked people who know me they would say that I’m a reliable guy, I’m a fun loving guy and I’m always there for people,” Elam said. “I moved here and had a second opportunity at El Camino and I’ve really taken advantage of it and it’s been a blessing just to be able to call myself an El Camino Warrior.”

Students can vote today, Wednesday, Oct. 11 on the Library Lawn for homecoming king and queen with a valid student ID or ID number from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A full list of those up for nomination is below: