South Bay Promise initiates student success

Since fall of 2014, the South Bay Promise has made educational affordability a priority, as it is essential to making college attainable to all students.

“We’ve heard from some students how they wouldn’t be at El Camino if not for the South Bay Promise,” Robin Dreizler, director of El Camino College Outreach and School Relations said.

The South Bay Promise began with El Camino College and the South Bay Workforce Investment Board coming together to assist two local school districts in creating a “college-going culture” by giving 30 students from each district access to a scholarship program, Dreizler said.

“You get the financial assistance to help you pay for all your books, school supplies, anything you need for your classes,” Shavon Love, 19, biology major, said.

The incoming group for fall of 2017 included three districts: Inglewood, Centinela Valley and Torrance, a total of 90 students.

The following year, 2018, will include all EC district schools, which will include a total of 500 students from Inglewood, Centinela Valley, Torrance, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, and Wiseburn school districts.

The South Bay Promise is funded with the help of the El Camino Community Foundation. Its intention is to create a seamless transition for students going directly from high school to college.

“Your fees are paid for, you get priority registration, you’re guaranteed math and english your first year,” executive director of the El Camino College Foundation Andrea Sala said.

As of now, students are able to get their tuition and books paid for, up to 30 units, which is equivalent to one year. In turn, students are required to apply for financial aid as well as sign a contract promising to enroll as a full time student, meaning a minimum of 12 units.

There are expectations which must be upheld on both ends.

“That’s the goal of the program, get them here, help them succeed and get out, either into the workforce or a four-year university,” Sala said.

The South Bay Promise is actively giving students the tools that make transitioning from high school to college easier.

“The one difference of El Camino’s program is we’re saying, ‘Come, we’ll pay for it then we’ll help you succeed,'” Sala said.

The South Bay Promise is providing assistance to students to ensure the growth for the future and within the community.

“They help guide you into anything you would like,” Priscilla Vicari, 19, nursing major, said. “They help you learn about success in college (and) how you can benefit from college. They guide you in a mature way. It’s your step to take but they’re helping you there.”

In the future, the program hopes to continue to raise funds and expand tremendously.

“Ideally, if we could raise all the money in the world, the future of the program could be two years free tuition and covering all their books,” Sala said. “That would be a dream expectation.”