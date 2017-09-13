Wi-Fi Update for Fall 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the new semester begins, many students want to know if the Wi-Fi at EC is stable and where they want to know where can get great service.

A contract was signed in January of this year to upgrade campus Wi-Fi, Chief Technology Officer Arthur Leible said.

They began testing connectivity on some buildings on the eastern side of campus.

“We started in the Humanities, MBA, Science, and ITECH buildings,” Leible said.

The installations for the new system networks are still being done for the rest of campus.

“We are still working on it,” Leible said. “We’re about 80 percent done.”

EC’s Wi-Fi should be done within the next 30 days, or by October at the latest.

Although the Wi-Fi is improved in some buildings, people are still facing issues with their connectivity.

Jennifer Bailey, who has worked as a librarian aid for three years, said that the Wi-Fi in the Schauerman Library could still use some improvement.

“It is very slow. Students need it because they rely on research and any kind of documents that need a network,” Bailey said.

Some students have trouble studying in the library due to weak or no Wi-Fi connection.

Diba Mogahaddm, 19, biology major, has had a difficult time trying to connect to the Wi-Fi inside the Library.

“I’m an ESL (English Second Language) student,” Mogahaddm said. “It’s hard to use my phone when I’m trying to use my phone dictionary to study.”

The buildings that have received the improvements are going well have not had any bugs. The building that is still being worked on is the Library.

“One of the issues we’ve been having is how to properly do the Library without impacting operations,” Leible said. “They are much open than the other buildings are.”

Some students in the Humanities Building have had no problem with connecting to the Wi-Fi.

“Usage has gone way up,” Leible said. “At least a third higher.”

When Leible went inside the Humanities Building after the installation was done, he remembered seeing students inside the hallway on their phones. It made him feel accomplished.

“I’m just trying to get this college to a place where it best serves for student learning,” Leible said. “Our job in the technology is to improve the environment (by giving) students and teachers access, but in a secure way.”

Despite the success of the Wi-Fi connectivity in most buildings, Leible knows there is a lot more to work on for EC.

“We have a lot more things to help students, respect each student, and do it more electronically, get more electronic forms in place,” Leible said. “(We also want to) get some cell service items into financial aid. (There are) a lot of other projects we have in the process to get into the digital world.”