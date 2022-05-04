El Camino College Center for the Arts presents Women’s chorale

El Camino College Center for the Arts is presenting a one-night performance by El Camino College Chorale, Concert Choir and Women’s Chorus on May 15 at 7 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium.

The show is directed by Joanna Medawar Nachef and Soyun Kang, with performances featuring works by Robert Ray, Felix Mendelssohn, Aaron Copland, Morten Lauridsen and more.

Each ticket costs $10 for both the general public and El Camino students and can be purchased on the El Camino College Center for the Arts website.

Online ticket sales end four hours prior to the performance’s scheduled start time. There will also be same-day ticket sales available at the Ticket Office at least one hour before the performance.

Parking is free this spring semester and will also be free for show attendees.

Each guest is required to complete a Health Screening Questionnaire and Temperature Check before entering the Marsee Auditorium. There will be a link to the health screening questionnaire that is provided to all ticket buyers at the time of their purchase.

Masks will be required at all times for audience members, regardless of vaccination status.

There will also be socially distanced seating for all guests that are attending. Seating will be assigned by the Ticket Office to ensure social distancing.