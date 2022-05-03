Spring play ‘Everybody’ to premiere on May 13

Flier for “Everybody” screenshot captured from the El Camino College Center For the Arts website.

This Spring, El Camino College’s Center for the Arts will be presenting a production of “Everybody” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

The performance will be a modern retelling of the 15th-century play, “Everyman,” and is an immersive, metaphysical experiment about the journey to death.

Directed by Jayongela Wilder, “Everybody” opens May 13 and will be held at the Campus Theatre with the following showtimes:

Friday, May 13 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m.

Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online via the El Camino College Center for the Arts website.

Tickets will also be sold through the campus’ Ticket Office, open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Ticket Office will also be open one hour before all performances begin.

According to the El Camino College Center for the Arts website, all guests will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated and complete a health screening questionnaire before coming to campus.

Any unvaccinated guests must show proof of a negative COVID test from a CLIA-certified lab within 72-hours of the event or performance.

Unvaccinated guests without proof of a negative test can purchase a test onsite for $12 through credit and debit only.

Home administered testing results will not be accepted and a link to the health screening questionnaire will be provided to all ticket buyers at the time of purchase.

All guests must wear a mask at all times while in the building, even if they are vaccinated and any guests that are unwilling to comply with these safety guidelines will be asked to leave.