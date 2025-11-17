The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino dance instructor recognized by peers for contributions to program

Byline photo of Keandra Lee
By Keandra LeeNovember 17, 2025
Daniel Berney, dance instructor at El Camino College is presented with Dance Educator of the Year. Berney has also taught at Moorpark College, Santa Ana College and Cerritos. Berney has been teaching at ECC for 24 years. (Keandra Lee | The Union)

El Camino College has honored longtime dance instructor Daniel Berney with the Dance Educator of the Year award, showing appreciation for his contributions and time as a dance educator at the college.

Berney has been helping students who are interested in dance to grow as dancers.

Berney has been teaching at ECC for about 24 years. He previously taught dance at many other institutions, including Santa Ana College, Moorpark College, Cerritos College and California State University, Dominguez Hills.

“I’ve been in the community college system since, a time when a lot of dance programs were in physical education, now they’ve really moved to fine arts more,” Berney said.

The award was voted on by Berney’s colleagues, all who work in community college dance education programs.

“I feel very honored because although, you know, you always want the students to have a vote in things, this is something that’s acknowledged by your peers,” Berney said.

