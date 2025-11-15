(L-R) El Camino College dance majors Jeremy Born and Ariella put on a performative "This is America"- style dance routine at the Fall annual Advanced Dance concert held at the Marsee Auditorium on Nov. 9, 2025. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
(L-R) El Camino College dance majors Jeremy Born and Ariella put on a performative “This is America”- style dance routine at the Fall annual Advanced Dance concert held at the Marsee Auditorium on Nov. 9, 2025. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Categories:

Fall dance concert brings student choreography center stage at El Camino

Byline photo of Rosemarie Turay
By Rosemarie Turay
November 15, 2025

Movement filled the Marsee Auditorium as El Camino College dancers delivered vibrant student choreography at the annual Fall Advanced Dance Concert on Nov. 8 and 9.

The annual event featured a range of genres, highlighting technical and expressive movement.

Student choreographers presented their own original work alongside faculty and guest artists in the professional dance field, giving the concert a mix of fresh and experienced creativity.

Each dance reflects weeks of rehearsal over the course of the fall semester and captures the energy of the dance program that continues to bring the art of movement to ECC’s stage.

Lewis_scout
Dance student Scout Coneja along with other dancers from El Camino College put on a performance for students and family at the Fall Advanced Dance concert held at the Marsee Auditorium on Nov. 9. Scout prides herself on her leadership skills and guiding younger dance students whenever they need advice. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Senior from Inglewood Senior Center Marselina Andrade receives a haircut by business and cosmetology major Samora Fernandez, 20, in Industry Technology Education Center Room 143 on Wednesday, Oct 22. This is the first time El Camino College invited the Inglewood seniors this semester. The last time they did this was ten years ago, cosmetology professor Charlene Brewer-Smith said. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino cosmetology students bring beauty and joy to Inglewood seniors
The Social Justice Center hosted a screening of the documentary "Imagine the Indian" on Nov. 12. The event was hosted by Monica Delgado, coordinator of the Social Justice Center and part of the Native Heritage Month organization. (Chelsea Alvarez | The Union)
El Camino celebrates Native American Heritage Month with workshops, talks and screenings
Tso Richard Yanez of the Wildhorse Native American Association's Wildhorse Singers performs a grass dance, Thursday, Nov. 6, in honor of Native American Heritage Month at El Camino College. Yanez, who is Diné/Navajo, Haudenosaunee/Iroquois and Pascua Yaqui, wore traditional regalia adorned with eagle feathers, intricate beadwork and a roach headdress made with porcupine hair. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Wildhorse Singers bring a steady beat of tradition and culture to El Camino College
(L-R) Therapy dogs, Ray and Twosday Burton on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, by Student Health Services. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Wags and smiles to visit El Camino, bringing an opportunity to de-stress
Students in the photo program take pictures of models in costume during a Halloween-themed shoot on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Arts Complex, Room 114. “It’s a great practice for my students to work with different color light settings,” photography professor Weng San Sit said. (Chelsea Alvarez | The Union)
Photography students lead Halloween photo shoot for campus community
"The Laramie Project" will run at the Campus Theatre from Friday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 23. (Graphic courtesy of the El Camino College Ticket Office website)
'The Laramie Project' play to debut at Campus Theatre
More in Entertainment
The Concert Choir rehearses at the Marsee Auditorium before their holiday concert with the ECC Chorale and Women's Chorus on Friday, Dec. 1. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino celebrates the start of December with Holiday Choral Extravaganza
Grammy winner Christopher Tin conducts both the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles and the Angel Chorale in performing "Njooni Waaminifu" at the Marsee Auditorium on Sunday, Nov. 19. (Joshua Flores | The Union)
Youth orchestra honors former Board of Trustees president, others with concert
"Miss Tammy," as Tamara is affectionately known as by her dance students, began her dance studies as a 4-year-old youth in the city of Inglewood. (Gary Kohatsu | Warrior Life)
Back on her toes: Former "Soul Train" dancer returns to teaching as virus mandates ease
There are three archery arcade games inside of the Astro Karaoke bar (Sharlisa Shabazz | Warrior Life)
Top 5 karaoke bars near El Camino College
David Moyer prepares to use his saxophone for his jazz improvisation performance classroom on Tuesday April 19, in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College. (Sharlisa Shabazz | Warrior Life)
Music director teaches the fundamentals of sound
Olivia Sullivent wears her vampire fangs from the Disney Launchpad short film "Growing Fangs" at El Camino College on April 28, 2022. Olivia has appeared in over 200 commercials, including Ford Motor Company's "We Lead." (Sharlisa Shabazz | Warrior Life)
Disney actress is a dual-enrolled student and rising star