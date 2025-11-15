Fall dance concert brings student choreography center stage at El Camino

Movement filled the Marsee Auditorium as El Camino College dancers delivered vibrant student choreography at the annual Fall Advanced Dance Concert on Nov. 8 and 9.

The annual event featured a range of genres, highlighting technical and expressive movement.

Student choreographers presented their own original work alongside faculty and guest artists in the professional dance field, giving the concert a mix of fresh and experienced creativity.

Each dance reflects weeks of rehearsal over the course of the fall semester and captures the energy of the dance program that continues to bring the art of movement to ECC’s stage.