Senior from Inglewood Senior Center Marselina Andrade receives a haircut by business and cosmetology major Samora Fernandez, 20, in Industry Technology Education Center Room 143 on Wednesday, Oct 22. This is the first time El Camino College invited the Inglewood seniors this semester. The last time they did this was ten years ago, cosmetology professor Charlene Brewer-Smith said. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino cosmetology students bring beauty and joy to Inglewood seniors

By Giselle Jimenez and Oriana De Quay
November 15, 2025

For Inglewood Senior Center member Marselina Andrade, it’s been three months since her last haircut.

She usually goes to the salon every six to eight months, where they usually just shorten the ends of her hair. But at El Camino College, cosmetology students gave her a fresh trim.

“I was happy with the way they cut my hair,” Andrade said in Spanish.

Smiles, laughter and the sound of blow dryers filled Room 143 of El Camino College’s Industry Technology Education Center as cosmetology students pampered Inglewood seniors Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Senior Lourdes Guzman gets her hands manicured on Wednesday, Oct. 22 in the I-Tech building room 143. Guzman said she taught herself how to do upkeep of her nails and hair, she said. (Oriana de Quay | the Union)
“We try to pamper our seniors because they’re in their golden years and they deserve every bit of it,” Derek Ybarra, activities director for Inglewood Senior Center, said.

Cosmetology professor Charlene Brewer-Smith said the event gave younger stylists an opportunity to learn how to style older customers.

“Students need to know how to work on aging skin, aging hair, aging nails,” Brewer-Smith said.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts came along with the seniors and even slipped into a salon chair himself, chatting with students while they demonstrated a pedicure onto him.

Cosmetology professor Charlene Brewer Smith demonstrates cutting bangs of senior from the Inglewood Senior Center on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Cosmetology students get real practice on real people during a senior spa day. The cosmetology program was connected by Kerri Webb's connections, Brewer Smith said. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Butts shared his excitement to be part of something that lifts up individuals who have struggled.

“It gives them something to look forward to every day,” Butts said. “We take them to different places, last week it was Thanksgiving lunch at the Intuit Dome.”

The Inglewood Senior Center houses seniors aged 50 and older. Members take part in a number of activities, parties, celebrations, classes, trips and more.

“We also offer home-delivered programs. These are for seniors who unable to leave their homes,” Ybarra said.

 

El Camino College students give Inglewood Senior Center members facials in Industry Technology Education Center Room 143 on Wednesday, Oct 22. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

 

