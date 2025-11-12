El Camino celebrates Native American Heritage Month with workshops, talks and screenings

El Camino College is hosting events throughout November in the Social Justice Center to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

Designed to educate and reflect on the artistry, traditions and resilience of Native American communities, the events consist of film screenings, workshops and guest speakers, according to ECC’s Native American Heritage Month events website.

“It’s very important because it’s very necessary for us to recognize numerous cultures that exist within America,” student services specialist Wiley Wilson said.

The upcoming events include the following:

Repatriation and the El Camino College Anthropology Museum: Fulfilling the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA)

This event taking place from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, will focus on institutional responsibility surrounding the return of Native American human remains and artifacts that are kept in storage.

“It’s always important to kind of show the ways that universities, museums, these institutions of learning are engaged in reparation, engaged in social justice…,” part-time anthropology professor Lawrence Ramirez said. ” And this is a clear issue of social justice… students should be aware of this.”

Film screening: “Two Spirits”

This documentary screening taking place Tuesday, Nov. 18, 1:15-2:30 p.m., explores the lives of Native two-spirit people and touches upon gender expression and more.

“It goes on to explore what identity means to everyone because it can be different,” computer science major, 25, Daisy Sanchez said.

So’oh-Shinálí Sister Project Workshop

The workshop taking place from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, will explore Native peoples’ experiences, with a focus on combatting stereotypes and myths.

“I think it’s especially important, because we are on Native American land and it’s a big part of California history to know about our Native peoples and their history,” student success coordinator, Monica Delgado said.