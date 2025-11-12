The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

El Camino celebrates Native American Heritage Month with workshops, talks and screenings

Byline photo of Eleni Klostrakis
By Eleni KlostrakisNovember 12, 2025
The Social Justice Center hosted a screening of the documentary “Imagine the Indian” on Nov. 12. The event was hosted by Monica Delgado, coordinator of the Social Justice Center and part of the Native Heritage Month organization. (Chelsea Alvarez | The Union)

El Camino College is hosting events throughout November in the Social Justice Center to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

Designed to educate and reflect on the artistry, traditions and resilience of Native American communities, the events consist of film screenings, workshops and guest speakers, according to ECC’s Native American Heritage Month events website.

“It’s very important because it’s very necessary for us to recognize numerous cultures that exist within America,” student services specialist Wiley Wilson said.

The upcoming events include the following:

  • Repatriation and the El Camino College Anthropology Museum: Fulfilling the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA)

This event taking place from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, will focus on institutional responsibility surrounding the return of Native American human remains and artifacts that are kept in storage.

“It’s always important to kind of show the ways that universities, museums, these institutions of learning are engaged in reparation, engaged in social justice…,” part-time anthropology professor Lawrence Ramirez said. ” And this is a clear issue of social justice… students should be aware of this.”

  • Film screening: “Two Spirits”

This documentary screening taking place Tuesday, Nov. 18, 1:15-2:30 p.m., explores the lives of Native two-spirit people and touches upon gender expression and more.

“It goes on to explore what identity means to everyone because it can be different,” computer science major, 25, Daisy Sanchez said.

  • So’oh-Shinálí Sister Project Workshop

The workshop taking place from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, will explore Native peoples’ experiences, with a focus on combatting stereotypes and myths.

“I think it’s especially important, because we are on Native American land and it’s a big part of California history to know about our Native peoples and their history,” student success coordinator, Monica Delgado said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Tso Richard Yanez of the Wildhorse Native American Association's Wildhorse Singers performs a grass dance, Thursday, Nov. 6, in honor of Native American Heritage Month at El Camino College. Yanez, who is Diné/Navajo, Haudenosaunee/Iroquois and Pascua Yaqui, wore traditional regalia adorned with eagle feathers, intricate beadwork and a roach headdress made with porcupine hair. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Wildhorse Singers bring a steady beat of tradition and culture to El Camino College
El Camino College students interact with Ray, a therapy dog, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, by Student Health Services. Ray, whose owner is Anya Zinoveva, is also a dog actor. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Wags and smiles to visit El Camino, bringing an opportunity to de-stress
Students in the photo program take pictures of models in costume during a Halloween-themed shoot on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Arts Complex, Room 114. “It’s a great practice for my students to work with different color light settings,” photography professor Weng San Sit said. (Chelsea Alvarez | The Union)
Photography students lead Halloween photo shoot for campus community
"The Laramie Project" will run at the Campus Theatre from Friday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 23. (Graphic courtesy of the El Camino College Ticket Office website)
'The Laramie Project' play to debut at Campus Theatre
El Camino College Human Resources Technician Ana Florentino holds a treat bowl at her desk Wednesday, Oct. 22, which was decorated in preparation for children on campus going trick-or-treating through the office. Florentino and Martha Lopez, who also works in the HR Department, are a part of a group in their office who always decorate. "We kinda decorate all the time for every season, and they told us they were going to do trick or treating for the kids coming so we tried to prepare for [them] coming in," Lopez said. (Seph Peters | The Union)
Campus spirits: El Camino decks out in spooky decor for Halloween
El Camino College Warriors coach Gifford Lindheim trains his players on ECC's Featherstone Field at Murdock Stadium, Tuesday, Oct. 7. Lindheim surpassed former Warriors coach Norm Verry's record (54-27-2; 1952-60) for third place on the Warriors all-time coaching wins, according to ECC Warriors Athletics, after defeating the Mount San Jacinto College Eagles, 31-27, earning his 55th win, Saturday, Sept. 27. (Axel Hernandez | The Union)
Leaving a legacy: Warriors football coach impacts players on and off the field