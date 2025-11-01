Related Image
'The Laramie Project' play to debut at Campus Theatre

By Eleni KlostrakisNovember 1, 2025
"The Laramie Project" will run at the Campus Theatre from Friday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 23. (Graphic courtesy of the El Camino College Ticket Office website)
El Camino College’s fall production of “The Laramie Project” will run at the Campus Theatre from Friday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 23.

Based on true events, the play explores the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old gay college student at the University of Wyoming.

The play examines how the community reacted to the murder, touching on themes of prejudice, empathy, compassion and hatred.

“It’s a very popular play, and it’s also a very good one, I have not yet seen it but what I’ve heard from others that have done it and seen it is they really enjoyed it,” ECC stage technician Greg Grass said.

Performances begin at 8 p.m. on Nov. 14, 15, 21, and 22, and at 3 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 23.

Tickets are now available online here and in person for purchase.

Student admission costs a discounted rate of $11 with a valid ECC ID, while general admissions cost $17 and are available at the Ticket Office located at the southern side of Marsee Auditorium.

The Ticket Office is open Monday and Wednesday from noon to 4:30 p.m., except for a lunch break from 2-2:30 p.m.

For additional inquiries about the play or tickets, email [email protected].

