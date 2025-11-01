Photography students lead Halloween photo shoot for campus community

Student photographers in the color and light course turned their classroom studio into a haunted photo haven, blending creativity and teamwork with spooky delight Thursday, Oct. 30.

The event took place in Arts Complex Room 114, where glowing colorful studio lights and Halloween decorations shined, including colorful and spider-webbed backdrops ready for photo fun.

More than thirty people gathered in one studio, all getting their pictures taken by student photographers.

The event was hosted by students in professor Weng San Sit’s color and light course.

A year ago, a couple of Weng’s students asked if they could do a Halloween photo shoot.

“It was a nice turnout that time, now my student this year asked if we can do it again as long if they can do all the planning and set up,” Sit said.

Photography and studio arts major Marc Anthony, 20, helped organize this year’s shoot.

“We have to do it again! A lot of the students enjoyed having their pictures taken, so for my fun and theirs, I thought, ‘We run it back,’” Anthony said.

Anthony and other students collaborated to create posters, backdrops, themes, lighting and made all the final decisions.

They aimed to increase participation and attract more students to the event.

"It's a really cool event, a good practice for us photographers and for the models," photography major Jared Gallardo, 23, said.

When taking control, they decided which studio setups would appeal to students outside the photography department.

Kayla Mitchell, 26, a photography major who also served as a lead organizer, said the students had full control.

“I am happy with how everything turned out and having all the photographer participants in the event,” Mitchell said.