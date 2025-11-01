Related Image
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Related Image
Categories:

Photography students lead Halloween photo shoot for campus community

Byline photo of Chelsea Alvarez
By Chelsea AlvarezNovember 1, 2025
Students in the photo program take pictures of models in costume during a Halloween-themed shoot on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Arts Complex, Room 114. “It’s a great practice for my students to work with different color light settings,” photography professor Weng San Sit said. (Chelsea Alvarez | The Union)

Student photographers in the color and light course turned their classroom studio into a haunted photo haven, blending creativity and teamwork with spooky delight Thursday, Oct. 30.

The event took place in Arts Complex Room 114, where glowing colorful studio lights and Halloween decorations shined, including colorful and spider-webbed backdrops ready for photo fun.

Students in the photo program work with models during a Halloween-themed shoot on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Arts Complex, Room 114. “It’s a really cool event, a good practice for us photographers and for the models,” said Jared Gallardo, 23, a photography major. (Chelsea Alvarez | The Union)
Students in the photo program work with models during a Halloween-themed shoot on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Arts Complex, Room 114. “It’s a really cool event, a good practice for us photographers and for the models,” photography major Jared Gallardo, 23, said. (Chelsea Alvarez | The Union)

More than thirty people gathered in one studio, all getting their pictures taken by student photographers.

The event was hosted by students in professor Weng San Sit’s color and light course.

A year ago, a couple of Weng’s students asked if they could do a Halloween photo shoot.

“It was a nice turnout that time, now my student this year asked if we can do it again as long if they can do all the planning and set up,” Sit said.

Photography and studio arts major Marc Anthony, 20, helped organize this year’s shoot.

“We have to do it again! A lot of the students enjoyed having their pictures taken, so for my fun and theirs, I thought, ‘We run it back,’” Anthony said.

Students in the photo program take pictures of models in costume during a Halloween-themed shoot on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Arts Complex, Room 114. “It’s a great practice for my students to work with different color light settings,” said Professor Weng San, assistant professor of the photo program. (Chelsea Alvarez | The Union)
Students in the photo program take pictures of models in costume during a Halloween-themed shoot on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Arts Complex, Room 114. “It’s a great practice for my students to work with different color light settings,” photography professor Weng San Sit said. (Chelsea Alvarez | The Union)

Anthony and other students collaborated to create posters, backdrops, themes, lighting and made all the final decisions.

They aimed to increase participation and attract more students to the event.

Alvarez_HALLOWEEN_103025_EDIT-3.jpg
Students in the photo program work with models during a Halloween-themed shoot on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Arts Complex, Room 114. “It’s a really cool event, a good practice for us photographers and for the models,” photography major Jared Gallardo, 23, said. (Chelsea Alvarez | The Union)

When taking control, they decided which studio setups would appeal to students outside the photography department.

Kayla Mitchell, 26, a photography major who also served as a lead organizer, said the students had full control.

“I am happy with how everything turned out and having all the photographer participants in the event,” Mitchell said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
"The Laramie Project" will run at the Campus Theatre from Friday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 23. (Graphic courtesy of the El Camino College Ticket Office website)
'The Laramie Project' play to debut at Campus Theatre
El Camino College Human Resources Technician Ana Florentino holds a treat bowl at her desk Wednesday, Oct. 22, which was decorated in preparation for children on campus going trick-or-treating through the office. Florentino and Martha Lopez, who also works in the HR Department, are a part of a group in their office who always decorate. "We kinda decorate all the time for every season, and they told us they were going to do trick or treating for the kids coming so we tried to prepare for [them] coming in," Lopez said. (Seph Peters | The Union)
Campus spirits: El Camino decks out in spooky decor for Halloween
El Camino College Warriors coach Gifford Lindheim trains his players on ECC's Featherstone Field at Murdock Stadium, Tuesday, Oct. 7. Lindheim surpassed former Warriors coach Norm Verry's record (54-27-2; 1952-60) for third place on the Warriors all-time coaching wins, according to ECC Warriors Athletics, after defeating the Mount San Jacinto College Eagles, 31-27, earning his 55th win, Saturday, Sept. 27. (Axel Hernandez | The Union)
Leaving a legacy: Warriors football coach impacts players on and off the field
Part-time El Camino College political science teacher Van Chaney, 57, removes his glasses at the entrance of the ECC Behavioral Social Sciences building on Friday, Oct. 3. Chaney has been working part-time at ECC for 20 years, amongst other community colleges in Cerritos, Los Angles, Compton and Maricopa. Chaney served for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for nineteen years, and worked on multiple political campaigns as a congressional intern for U.S Congressman Mel Levine. (Madison Moody | The Union)
One professor's journey from FBI worker to political science educator at El Camino College
The Horror Society Club members meet for their biweekly meetings from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Social Justice Center. The club is hosting a Halloween event on Oct. 30 on the second floor of the East Dining Hall above the ECC Bookstore. The event will include a costume contest. (Hailey Adams| The Union)
Horror Society Club brings frightening fun to El Camino
Nationally-syndicated editorial cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz takes pictures with El Camino College employees and students and sells posters after speaking at the "Plática con Cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz" Hispanic Heritage Month event on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in the Social Justice Center. Alcaraz was an editorial columnist for the LA Weekly from1992 to 2010. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Political cartoonist, Disney and Nickelodeon consultant speaks at ECC